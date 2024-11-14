Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

HARMONY CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.and take on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2.To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. In Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Harmony Capital Services Limited at their meeting held on Today i.e. Thursday, 14th November, 2024, at the registered office of the Company has inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Appointment of M/s Vikas Verma and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries Firm as Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting for Declaration of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Result for quarter ended on 30/06/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

HARMONY CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per Captioned subject this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Harmony Capital Services Limited is scheduled to be held on 24 May 2024 to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31 March 2024 and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Harmony Capital Services Limited at their meeting held on Today i.e. Friday, 24th May, 2024, at the registered office of the Company situated at Office No. A-405, 4th Floor, A Wing, 215 Atrium Co-operative Premises Society Ltd, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri (East), Chakala Midc, Mumbai 400093, Maharashtra has inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

Board considered and approved the appointment of M/s VAPS & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN:003612N) as an Internal Auditor of the Company pursuant to provision of Section 138 of Companies Act,2013 and rules made thereunder, for the financial year 2023-24 With reference to above captioned subject, Outcome of Board Meeting held for Appointment of Internal Auditor is hereby given. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.03.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Mar 2024 2 Mar 2024

With reference to the captioned subject above, we hereby submitted Outcome of Board Meeting held on today for Appointment & Resignation of Directors and other items. With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby submitted outcome of board meeting for appointment & resignation of Directors and other items. With reference to the captioned subject above, we hereby submitted outcome of board meeting for appointment & resignation of Directors and others Outcome of the Board Meeting held at 02.03.2024 for Alteration of Memorandum of Association. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/03/2024) Increase in Authorised Capital & Inter alia, considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Appointment of Mr. Jatinder Bagga (DIN: 10531062) as an Additional Director to be designated as Managing Director of the Company with effect from 02nd March, 2024. (Attached herewith as Annexure-A) 2. Appointment of Mr. Jatinder Bagga as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 02nd March, 2024. (Attached herewith as Annexure-B). 3. Appointment of Ms. Subimol Abhilash Murali (DIN: 10531014) as an Additional Director to be designated as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 02nd March, 2024. (Attached herewith as Annexure-C). 4. Resignation of Mrs. Ritika Sharma from the post of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 02nd March, 2024. (Attached herewith as Annexure-D). 5. Resignation of Mr. Parminder Singh from the post of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 02nd March, 2024. (Attached herewith as Annexure-E). 6. Resignation of Mr. Gurdeep Singh from the post of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 02nd March, 2024. (Attached herewith as Annexure-F). 7. Considered and approved the addition of main objects of the company and Consequential Alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to approval of shareholders to be obtained by postal ballot (Summary Attached herewith as Annexure-G). 8. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 3,50,00,000 divided into 35,00,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 50,00,00,000 divided into 5,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each and Consequential Alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained by Postal Ballot. (Summary Attached herewith as Annexure-G). 9. To approve the notice of postal ballot of the Company. 10.Appointment of Mr. Vivek Rawal, Partner of M/s. Vikas Verma & Associates, Firm of Practicing Company Secretaries having office at New Delhi, who will act as the scrutinizer (the Scrutinizer) for conducting the postal ballot. (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 04/03/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

With reference to above captioned subject, Outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of Mr. Chetan Balubhai Patel , appointment of Mr. Sankalp Kawatra and Resignation of Mr. Anish Sharma is given. With reference to above captioned subject, Outcome of Board Meeting held for Cessation of Mr. Anish Sharma from the post of Managing Director and CFO is given.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024