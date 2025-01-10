iifl-logo-icon 1
Harshdeep Hortico Ltd Balance Sheet

68.25
(-1.52%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

16.09

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

21.03

0

Net Worth

37.12

0.05

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

37.12

0.05

Fixed Assets

10.62

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0

Networking Capital

24.72

0

Inventories

12

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.02

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.52

0

Sundry Creditors

-3.91

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.91

0

Cash

1.75

0.05

Total Assets

37.12

0.05

