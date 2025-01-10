Harshdeep Hortico Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
16.09
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
21.03
0
Net Worth
37.12
0.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
37.12
0.05
Fixed Assets
10.62
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0
Networking Capital
24.72
0
Inventories
12
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.02
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.52
0
Sundry Creditors
-3.91
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.91
0
Cash
1.75
0.05
Total Assets
37.12
0.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.