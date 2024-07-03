iifl-logo-icon 1
Harshdeep Hortico Ltd Share Price

70
(-4.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:05:00 PM

  • Open72.01
  • Day's High72.01
  • 52 Wk High86
  • Prev. Close73.61
  • Day's Low70
  • 52 Wk Low 39
  • Turnover (lac)17.85
  • P/E18.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.06
  • EPS4.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)112.66
  • Div. Yield0
Harshdeep Hortico Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

72.01

Prev. Close

73.61

Turnover(Lac.)

17.85

Day's High

72.01

Day's Low

70

52 Week's High

86

52 Week's Low

39

Book Value

23.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

112.66

P/E

18.09

EPS

4.07

Divi. Yield

0

Harshdeep Hortico Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Harshdeep Hortico Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Harshdeep Hortico Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:21 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.89%

Non-Promoter- 27.10%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Harshdeep Hortico Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

16.09

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

21.03

0

Net Worth

37.12

0.05

Minority Interest

Harshdeep Hortico Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Harshdeep Hortico Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Hitesh Chunilal Shah

Whole Time Director & CFO

Harshit Hitesh Shah

Non Executive Director

Dipti Hitesh Shah

Non Executive Director

Megh Hitesh Shah

Independent Director

Arjun Manish Bhanushali

Independent Director

Dhruva Hemandra Parekh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shreya Gandhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Harshdeep Hortico Ltd

Summary

Harshdeep Hortico Limited was originally incorporated as a Limited Company on December 30, 2022 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Prior to this, the Promoter, Hitesh Chunilal Shah was carrying on the business operations as a proprietorship concern under the name M/s Harshdeep Agro Products to design and manufacture quality pots and planters. Later, on April 03, 2023, Company took over the business of proprietorship concern of the Promoter Hitesh Chunilal Shah, namely M/s Harshdeep Agro Products along with the assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern as going concern.The Company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying of various types of pots and planters like: plastic Indoor Planters, Outdoor Planters, Illuminated Planters, Decorative Planters, Roto Moulded Planters, Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Planters, Eco series Planters etc. with related accessories like Garden Hose Pipe & Water Can. Presently, it has 2 manufacturing units at Bhiwandi and Pune in Maharashtra; along with three stores located in Delhi, Pune (Maharashtra) and Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh). Apart from these, it has 4 Distributors in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Visakhapatnam.In 2008, M/s Harshdeep Agro Products installed first Rotational Moulding Machine at Bhiwandi and began production of Rotomoluded Series. Gradually, to expand the business operations, other machines were purchased along with Rotational Moulding machines including Injection Mo
Company FAQs

What is the Harshdeep Hortico Ltd share price today?

The Harshdeep Hortico Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹70 today.

What is the Market Cap of Harshdeep Hortico Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Harshdeep Hortico Ltd is ₹112.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Harshdeep Hortico Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Harshdeep Hortico Ltd is 18.09 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Harshdeep Hortico Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Harshdeep Hortico Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Harshdeep Hortico Ltd is ₹39 and ₹86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Harshdeep Hortico Ltd?

Harshdeep Hortico Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 10.69%, 6 Month at 18.63%, 3 Month at -4.40% and 1 Month at -2.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Harshdeep Hortico Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Harshdeep Hortico Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.11 %

