SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹72.01
Prev. Close₹73.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.85
Day's High₹72.01
Day's Low₹70
52 Week's High₹86
52 Week's Low₹39
Book Value₹23.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)112.66
P/E18.09
EPS4.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
16.09
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
21.03
0
Net Worth
37.12
0.05
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Hitesh Chunilal Shah
Whole Time Director & CFO
Harshit Hitesh Shah
Non Executive Director
Dipti Hitesh Shah
Non Executive Director
Megh Hitesh Shah
Independent Director
Arjun Manish Bhanushali
Independent Director
Dhruva Hemandra Parekh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shreya Gandhi
Reports by Harshdeep Hortico Ltd
Summary
Harshdeep Hortico Limited was originally incorporated as a Limited Company on December 30, 2022 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Prior to this, the Promoter, Hitesh Chunilal Shah was carrying on the business operations as a proprietorship concern under the name M/s Harshdeep Agro Products to design and manufacture quality pots and planters. Later, on April 03, 2023, Company took over the business of proprietorship concern of the Promoter Hitesh Chunilal Shah, namely M/s Harshdeep Agro Products along with the assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern as going concern.The Company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying of various types of pots and planters like: plastic Indoor Planters, Outdoor Planters, Illuminated Planters, Decorative Planters, Roto Moulded Planters, Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Planters, Eco series Planters etc. with related accessories like Garden Hose Pipe & Water Can. Presently, it has 2 manufacturing units at Bhiwandi and Pune in Maharashtra; along with three stores located in Delhi, Pune (Maharashtra) and Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh). Apart from these, it has 4 Distributors in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Visakhapatnam.In 2008, M/s Harshdeep Agro Products installed first Rotational Moulding Machine at Bhiwandi and began production of Rotomoluded Series. Gradually, to expand the business operations, other machines were purchased along with Rotational Moulding machines including Injection Mo
Read More
The Harshdeep Hortico Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹70 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Harshdeep Hortico Ltd is ₹112.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Harshdeep Hortico Ltd is 18.09 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Harshdeep Hortico Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Harshdeep Hortico Ltd is ₹39 and ₹86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Harshdeep Hortico Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 10.69%, 6 Month at 18.63%, 3 Month at -4.40% and 1 Month at -2.11%.
