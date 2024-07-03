Summary

Harshdeep Hortico Limited was originally incorporated as a Limited Company on December 30, 2022 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Prior to this, the Promoter, Hitesh Chunilal Shah was carrying on the business operations as a proprietorship concern under the name M/s Harshdeep Agro Products to design and manufacture quality pots and planters. Later, on April 03, 2023, Company took over the business of proprietorship concern of the Promoter Hitesh Chunilal Shah, namely M/s Harshdeep Agro Products along with the assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern as going concern.The Company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying of various types of pots and planters like: plastic Indoor Planters, Outdoor Planters, Illuminated Planters, Decorative Planters, Roto Moulded Planters, Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Planters, Eco series Planters etc. with related accessories like Garden Hose Pipe & Water Can. Presently, it has 2 manufacturing units at Bhiwandi and Pune in Maharashtra; along with three stores located in Delhi, Pune (Maharashtra) and Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh). Apart from these, it has 4 Distributors in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Visakhapatnam.In 2008, M/s Harshdeep Agro Products installed first Rotational Moulding Machine at Bhiwandi and began production of Rotomoluded Series. Gradually, to expand the business operations, other machines were purchased along with Rotational Moulding machines including Injection Mo

