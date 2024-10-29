Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 30 Dec 2024

Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Appointment of Statutory Auditor

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

Harshdeep Hortico Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of Half Yearly Financial Results as on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Harshdeep Hortico Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the other business agenda items. Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

Harshdeep Hortico Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Financial Results Financial Results 31.03.2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company Revised Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024