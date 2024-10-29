iifl-logo-icon 1
Harshdeep Hortico Ltd Board Meeting

Harshdeep CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Dec 202430 Dec 2024
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Appointment of Statutory Auditor
Board Meeting29 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
Harshdeep Hortico Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of Half Yearly Financial Results as on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
Harshdeep Hortico Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the other business agenda items. Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting24 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
Harshdeep Hortico Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Financial Results Financial Results 31.03.2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company Revised Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Disclosure Under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor of the Company

