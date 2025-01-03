Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
207.66
207.66
207.66
207.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.58
16.58
16.58
16.58
Net Worth
224.24
224.24
224.24
224.24
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
224.24
224.24
224.24
224.24
Fixed Assets
0.59
1.69
1.86
6.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
179.26
177.13
178.98
152.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
43.03
43.53
42.87
63.1
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
76.25
99.52
99.09
119.87
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-33.22
-55.99
-56.22
-56.77
Cash
1.36
1.89
0.55
2.36
Total Assets
224.24
224.24
224.26
224.24
