Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

27.67
(4.97%)
Jan 3, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

207.66

207.66

207.66

207.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.58

16.58

16.58

16.58

Net Worth

224.24

224.24

224.24

224.24

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

224.24

224.24

224.24

224.24

Fixed Assets

0.59

1.69

1.86

6.73

Intangible Assets

Investments

179.26

177.13

178.98

152.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

43.03

43.53

42.87

63.1

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

76.25

99.52

99.09

119.87

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-33.22

-55.99

-56.22

-56.77

Cash

1.36

1.89

0.55

2.36

Total Assets

224.24

224.24

224.26

224.24

