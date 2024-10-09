iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd Share Price

27.67
(4.97%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.67
  • Day's High27.67
  • 52 Wk High26.36
  • Prev. Close26.36
  • Day's Low27.67
  • 52 Wk Low 25.11
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.79
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)574.59
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

27.67

Prev. Close

26.36

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

27.67

Day's Low

27.67

52 Week's High

26.36

52 Week's Low

25.11

Book Value

10.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

574.59

P/E

0

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

4 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Dec, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:17 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 0.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

207.66

207.66

207.66

207.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.58

16.58

16.58

16.58

Net Worth

224.24

224.24

224.24

224.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

8.55

-2.8

-1.68

11.67

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Rajesh Khullar

Director

Devender Singh

Managing Director

Narhari Singh Banger

Director

Shaleen

Director

Rajat Mukherjee

Director

Pankaj Kumar Sahu

Director

Sanjeev Kumar Bajaj

Director

Atul Kumar Jain

Director

Ashwani Kumar Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anu

Managing Director

Sushit Sarwan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd

Summary

Haryana Financial Corporation Limited (HFCL), a premier state-level institution was established in 1967 after the reorganisation of the erstwhile Punjab Financial Corporation. Haryana Financial Corporation has been set up under an Act of Parliament known as State Financial Corporations Act, 1951. The Company was promoted jointly by the Government of Haryana and the Industrial Development Bank of India.HFC has been approved by SEBI as a Category-I Merchant Banker. It is also ranked as Category-A state-level financial institution by IDBI. The Corporations activities include merchant banking, investment banking, trade finance, lease finance and term lending. Based on its track record, the Corporation was the first state-level financial institution to go public in 1995. The Corporation is also the first state financial corporation holding OTCEI membership.During 1995, the Company diversified its range of financial services to include non-fund-based assistance in the form of guarantees, letters of credit and forex services.In 1999-1999, there was reduction in profits due to low spread available because of downward revision in lending rates and rebate in interest rates to good borrowers and high cost of funds. Hence, to improve liquidity position and reduced dependence on larger debts, the Company gave top priority to the recovery of its dues.The Corporation has stopped fresh Sanctions since May, 2010. The Corporation issues demand notice prior to the due dates of repayment of inst
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd is ₹574.59 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd is 0 and 2.44 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd is ₹25.11 and ₹26.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd?

Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 10.20% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 99.36 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 0.54 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.