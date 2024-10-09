Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹27.67
Prev. Close₹26.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹27.67
Day's Low₹27.67
52 Week's High₹26.36
52 Week's Low₹25.11
Book Value₹10.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)574.59
P/E0
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
207.66
207.66
207.66
207.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.58
16.58
16.58
16.58
Net Worth
224.24
224.24
224.24
224.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
8.55
-2.8
-1.68
11.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Rajesh Khullar
Director
Devender Singh
Managing Director
Narhari Singh Banger
Director
Shaleen
Director
Rajat Mukherjee
Director
Pankaj Kumar Sahu
Director
Sanjeev Kumar Bajaj
Director
Atul Kumar Jain
Director
Ashwani Kumar Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anu
Managing Director
Sushit Sarwan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd
Summary
Haryana Financial Corporation Limited (HFCL), a premier state-level institution was established in 1967 after the reorganisation of the erstwhile Punjab Financial Corporation. Haryana Financial Corporation has been set up under an Act of Parliament known as State Financial Corporations Act, 1951. The Company was promoted jointly by the Government of Haryana and the Industrial Development Bank of India.HFC has been approved by SEBI as a Category-I Merchant Banker. It is also ranked as Category-A state-level financial institution by IDBI. The Corporations activities include merchant banking, investment banking, trade finance, lease finance and term lending. Based on its track record, the Corporation was the first state-level financial institution to go public in 1995. The Corporation is also the first state financial corporation holding OTCEI membership.During 1995, the Company diversified its range of financial services to include non-fund-based assistance in the form of guarantees, letters of credit and forex services.In 1999-1999, there was reduction in profits due to low spread available because of downward revision in lending rates and rebate in interest rates to good borrowers and high cost of funds. Hence, to improve liquidity position and reduced dependence on larger debts, the Company gave top priority to the recovery of its dues.The Corporation has stopped fresh Sanctions since May, 2010. The Corporation issues demand notice prior to the due dates of repayment of inst
Read More
The Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd is ₹574.59 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd is 0 and 2.44 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd is ₹25.11 and ₹26.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 10.20% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.