Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd AGM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
This is to inform you that the 57th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Corporation is scheduled to be held on 30th December, 2024, in compliance with the General Regulations of the Corporation and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Notice for holding the 57th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Haryana Financial Corporation alongwith the Annual Report consisting of the audited Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024 and Profit & Loss Account, Reports of the Statutory Auditors and C&AG Report for the year ended on that date of the Corporation for the Financial Year 2023-24. This is for your kind information and records please This is to inform you that 57th Annual General Meeting of Haryana Financial Corporation was held on Monday, the 30th day of December, 2024 at 11:30 AM with the presence of requisite quorum as per regulation 48(i) of the Revised General Regulations of Haryana Financial Corporation created under the State Financial Corporations Act, 1951 and the said meeting was concluded at 11:55 AM . the Minutes/ Proceedings of the said Annual General Meeting are attached herewith for your kind information pl. Thanking You. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2024)
AGM27 Mar 20244 Mar 2024
This is to inform you that the 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Corporation is scheduled to be held on 27th March, 2024, in compliance with the General Regulations of the Corporation and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Notice for holding the 56th AGM of the Haryana Financial Corporation alongwith the Annual Report consisting of the audited Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023 and Profit & Loss Account for the year ended on that date of the Corporation for the Financial Year 2022-23. This is for your kind information and records please This is to inform you that the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Haryana Financial Corporation was held on Wednesday, 27th March, 2024 at 11:30 AM with the presence of the requisite quorum as per regulation 48 (i) of the revised General Regulations of Haryana Financial Corporation created under the State Financial Corporations (SFCs) Act, 1951 and the said Meeting was concluded at 11:55 AM. The Minutes/Proceedings of the said Annual General meeting are attached herewith for your kind information and records please (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/04/2024)

Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

