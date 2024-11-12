Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

HARYANA FINANCIAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited quarterly Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 and to consider the holding of Annual General Meeting of the Corporation for the Financial Year 2023-24 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Corporation at its meeting held on 12.11.2024 have inter-alia considered and approved; 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. A copy of the Financial Results duly approved by the Board alongwith Limited Review Audit Report are attached herewith at Annexure-I. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Corporation concluded at 12:15 P.M. This is for your kind information and records, please This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Corporation at its meeting held on 12.11.2024 have interalia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial results of the Corporation for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. A copy of the Financial Results duly approved by the Board alongwith Limited Review Audit Report are attached at Annexure-I. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

HARYANA FINANCIAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited quarterly Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Intimation regarding the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 of the Haryana Financial Corporation. Intimation regarding the Quarterly Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) In reference to your query dated 16.08.2024, the Board of Directors of the Corporation at its meeting held on 14.08.2024, have interalia considered and approved the unaudited Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 alongwith Limited Review Report (attached alongwith attached letter). The Meeting of the Board of directors of the Corporation had commenced at 12:00 Noon on 14.08.2024 and concluded at 01:00 PM, on the same Day i.e. 14.08.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

HARYANA FINANCIAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 it is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Corporation is scheduled to be held on 30th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Haryana Financial Corporation (HFC) at its meeting held on today i.e. 30.05.2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the followings:- i) Audited Annual Financial Results of the Corporation for the Financial Year 2023-24 (ended on 31.03.2024) alongwith Audit Report; ii) The Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 alongwith Assets and Liabilities on 31.03.2024. A copy of the above mentioned Financial Results duly approved by the Board as well as Audit Report are attached herewith at Annexure-I. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Corporation concluded at 12:20 PM. This is for your kind information and records, please Read less.. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of Haryana Financial Corporation at its meeting held on today i.e. 30.05.2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the followings:- i) Audited Annual financial results of the Corporation for the Financial Year 2023-24 (ended on 31.03.2024) alongwith Audit report; ii) The Financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 alongwith Assets and Liabilities on 31.03.2024 A copy of the above mentioned Financial Results duly approved by the Board as well as Audit Report are annexed with the Financial Results at Annexure-I. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024