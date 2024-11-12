iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

27.67
(4.97%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
HARYANA FINANCIAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited quarterly Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 and to consider the holding of Annual General Meeting of the Corporation for the Financial Year 2023-24 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Corporation at its meeting held on 12.11.2024 have inter-alia considered and approved; 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. A copy of the Financial Results duly approved by the Board alongwith Limited Review Audit Report are attached herewith at Annexure-I. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Corporation concluded at 12:15 P.M. This is for your kind information and records, please This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Corporation at its meeting held on 12.11.2024 have interalia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial results of the Corporation for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. A copy of the Financial Results duly approved by the Board alongwith Limited Review Audit Report are attached at Annexure-I. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
HARYANA FINANCIAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited quarterly Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Intimation regarding the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 of the Haryana Financial Corporation. Intimation regarding the Quarterly Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) In reference to your query dated 16.08.2024, the Board of Directors of the Corporation at its meeting held on 14.08.2024, have interalia considered and approved the unaudited Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 alongwith Limited Review Report (attached alongwith attached letter). The Meeting of the Board of directors of the Corporation had commenced at 12:00 Noon on 14.08.2024 and concluded at 01:00 PM, on the same Day i.e. 14.08.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
HARYANA FINANCIAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 it is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Corporation is scheduled to be held on 30th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Haryana Financial Corporation (HFC) at its meeting held on today i.e. 30.05.2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the followings:- i) Audited Annual Financial Results of the Corporation for the Financial Year 2023-24 (ended on 31.03.2024) alongwith Audit Report; ii) The Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 alongwith Assets and Liabilities on 31.03.2024. A copy of the above mentioned Financial Results duly approved by the Board as well as Audit Report are attached herewith at Annexure-I. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Corporation concluded at 12:20 PM. This is for your kind information and records, please Read less.. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of Haryana Financial Corporation at its meeting held on today i.e. 30.05.2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the followings:- i) Audited Annual financial results of the Corporation for the Financial Year 2023-24 (ended on 31.03.2024) alongwith Audit report; ii) The Financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 alongwith Assets and Liabilities on 31.03.2024 A copy of the above mentioned Financial Results duly approved by the Board as well as Audit Report are annexed with the Financial Results at Annexure-I. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting16 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
HARYANA FINANCIAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 and also take a decision for holding the Annual General Meeting of Haryana Financial Corporation. HARYANA FINANCIAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the quarterly financial results ended 31.12.2023 and approving the programme for holding the Annual General meeting of the Corporation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024) This is to inform that the Board of Directors of Haryana Financial Corporation in its meeting held today i.e. 16th February, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved; 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Corporation for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 alongwith Limited Review Report. A copy of the Financial Results duly approved by the Board alongwith the Limited Review Report is attached herewith at Annexure- I. This is for your kind information and records, please. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.02.2024)

Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.