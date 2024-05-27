To,

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HAWA ENGINEERS LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Results Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial results of Hawa Engineers Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024, period from 01.04.2023 to 31.03.2024, attached herewith, being submitted by the company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us these standalone financial results: i. are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and ii. give a true and fair view in conformity with their cognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable accounting standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information for the year ended 31 March 2024, period from 01.04.2023 to 31.03.2024.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results

These annual financial results have been prepared on the basis of the annual financial statements. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of these financial results that give a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34, ‘Interim Financial Reporting prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial results, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the companys internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

a) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

b) The company is having centralized system of accounting & all the books of accounts are maintained from the registered office only. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on31 st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations (if any) on its financial position in its financial statements.

2. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

3. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For N.M. Pathak & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 0107786W NITIN MAHESHKUMAR PATHAK Proprietor Place: Ahmedabad Membership No: 037802 Date: 27/05/2024 UDIN: 24037802BKFKNX4852

Subject: Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report (CARO, 2020)

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

(b) The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

(c) The title to use immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals and there are no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in institutions on the basis of security of current assets; and the aggregate,frombanksorfinancial monthly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

3. During the year the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and I86 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6. As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

7. (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, No dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute.

8. There are not any truncations not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks.

10. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

11. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) No whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company.

12. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor.

15. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the

Company and hence not commented upon.

16. In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the

Company and hence not commented upon.

17. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the Financial Year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, whether the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20. The company has transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. 21. There have been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

For N.M. Pathak & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 0107786W NITIN MAHESHKUMAR PATHAK Proprietor Place: Ahmedabad Membership No: 037802 Date: 27/05/2024 UDIN:24037802BKFKNX4852

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of HAWA ENGINEERS LIMTED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of HAWA ENGINEERS Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial control based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.