Hawa Engineers Ltd Share Price

217.55
(-0.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:27:00 PM

  • Open217.55
  • Day's High217.55
  • 52 Wk High338
  • Prev. Close218.6
  • Day's Low210
  • 52 Wk Low 117.35
  • Turnover (lac)1.06
  • P/E27.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value55.84
  • EPS7.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)76.72
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hawa Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

217.55

Prev. Close

218.6

Turnover(Lac.)

1.06

Day's High

217.55

Day's Low

210

52 Week's High

338

52 Week's Low

117.35

Book Value

55.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

76.72

P/E

27.43

EPS

7.97

Divi. Yield

0

Hawa Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

Hawa Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hawa Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.81%

Non-Promoter- 36.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hawa Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.53

3.53

3.53

3.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.7

12.9

12.2

11.11

Net Worth

18.23

16.43

15.73

14.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

48.1

47.19

55.18

49.67

yoy growth (%)

1.93

-14.48

11.1

16.16

Raw materials

-31.01

-28.79

-39.12

-35.85

As % of sales

64.47

61

70.89

72.19

Employee costs

-2.28

-2.3

-1.9

-1.63

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.01

0.86

1.48

1.23

Depreciation

-0.83

-0.85

-0.9

-0.76

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.01

-0.5

-0.52

Working capital

3.13

2.18

-2.6

3.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.93

-14.48

11.1

16.16

Op profit growth

5.42

-19.68

12.01

23.54

EBIT growth

10.19

-22.32

10.7

20.31

Net profit growth

-5.77

-13.32

38.29

4.32

No Record Found

Hawa Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hawa Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & Chief Financial Officer

Aslam Kagdi

Joint Managing Director

Asad Kagdi

Whole-time Director

Mahammed Khan Pathan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anwarahmed Mohammed Javid Daruwala

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sabana Amjad Rehmani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shital Dalavadi

Independent Director

Abdul Motibhai Desai

Independent Director

Johebhasan Aabidbhai Kureshi

Director

Mohamed Habib Abdulnabi Narmawala

Independent Director

Kehkashan Shadab Belim

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hawa Engineers Ltd

Summary

Hawa Engineers Limited was incorporated on March 26, 1993. Companys primary business is the design, manufacture and sale of Industrial valves, valve cores and accessories. Valves are used to control or divert the flow of liquids, gases, slurries, dry material or steam in all types of industries. They are used to control or isolate the rate of flow volume, pressure, direction or a combination of these parameters. There are only two known ways of controlling the flow of liquids and gases, and all valves are based on one of the two principles.
Company FAQs

What is the Hawa Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Hawa Engineers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹217.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hawa Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hawa Engineers Ltd is ₹76.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hawa Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hawa Engineers Ltd is 27.43 and 3.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hawa Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hawa Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hawa Engineers Ltd is ₹117.35 and ₹338 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hawa Engineers Ltd?

Hawa Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.01%, 3 Years at 63.08%, 1 Year at 60.62%, 6 Month at 27.20%, 3 Month at 20.04% and 1 Month at 1.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hawa Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hawa Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.81 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.19 %

