SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹217.55
Prev. Close₹218.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.06
Day's High₹217.55
Day's Low₹210
52 Week's High₹338
52 Week's Low₹117.35
Book Value₹55.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)76.72
P/E27.43
EPS7.97
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.53
3.53
3.53
3.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.7
12.9
12.2
11.11
Net Worth
18.23
16.43
15.73
14.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
48.1
47.19
55.18
49.67
yoy growth (%)
1.93
-14.48
11.1
16.16
Raw materials
-31.01
-28.79
-39.12
-35.85
As % of sales
64.47
61
70.89
72.19
Employee costs
-2.28
-2.3
-1.9
-1.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.01
0.86
1.48
1.23
Depreciation
-0.83
-0.85
-0.9
-0.76
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.01
-0.5
-0.52
Working capital
3.13
2.18
-2.6
3.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.93
-14.48
11.1
16.16
Op profit growth
5.42
-19.68
12.01
23.54
EBIT growth
10.19
-22.32
10.7
20.31
Net profit growth
-5.77
-13.32
38.29
4.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & Chief Financial Officer
Aslam Kagdi
Joint Managing Director
Asad Kagdi
Whole-time Director
Mahammed Khan Pathan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anwarahmed Mohammed Javid Daruwala
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sabana Amjad Rehmani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shital Dalavadi
Independent Director
Abdul Motibhai Desai
Independent Director
Johebhasan Aabidbhai Kureshi
Director
Mohamed Habib Abdulnabi Narmawala
Independent Director
Kehkashan Shadab Belim
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hawa Engineers Ltd
Summary
Hawa Engineers Limited was incorporated on March 26, 1993. Companys primary business is the design, manufacture and sale of Industrial valves, valve cores and accessories. Valves are used to control or divert the flow of liquids, gases, slurries, dry material or steam in all types of industries. They are used to control or isolate the rate of flow volume, pressure, direction or a combination of these parameters. There are only two known ways of controlling the flow of liquids and gases, and all valves are based on one of the two principles.
Read More
The Hawa Engineers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹217.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hawa Engineers Ltd is ₹76.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hawa Engineers Ltd is 27.43 and 3.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hawa Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hawa Engineers Ltd is ₹117.35 and ₹338 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hawa Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.01%, 3 Years at 63.08%, 1 Year at 60.62%, 6 Month at 27.20%, 3 Month at 20.04% and 1 Month at 1.39%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.