Hawa Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.53
3.53
3.53
3.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.7
12.9
12.2
11.11
Net Worth
18.23
16.43
15.73
14.64
Minority Interest
Debt
19.14
17.34
16.09
9.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.68
0.62
0.55
0.64
Total Liabilities
38.05
34.39
32.37
24.31
Fixed Assets
5.6
5.55
5.88
6.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.1
0.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
22.99
22.85
21.24
12.66
Inventories
20.02
24.74
16.73
16.08
Inventory Days
122
Sundry Debtors
20.67
17.77
15.59
6.58
Debtor Days
49.92
Other Current Assets
10.78
-1.51
2.06
5.51
Sundry Creditors
-17.47
-9.89
-9.06
-10.06
Creditor Days
76.32
Other Current Liabilities
-11.01
-8.26
-4.08
-5.45
Cash
9.44
5.98
5.14
4.56
Total Assets
38.04
34.39
32.36
24.3
