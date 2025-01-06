iifl-logo-icon 1
Hawa Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

215.95
(-1.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Hawa Engineers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.01

0.86

1.48

1.23

Depreciation

-0.83

-0.85

-0.9

-0.76

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.01

-0.5

-0.52

Working capital

3.13

2.18

-2.6

3.83

Other operating items

Operating

3.09

2.17

-2.52

3.77

Capital expenditure

-0.3

-0.33

1.98

1.93

Free cash flow

2.79

1.84

-0.54

5.7

Equity raised

20.72

18.44

15.81

14.4

Investing

0

-0.05

0.2

0

Financing

2.62

1.09

-3.11

4.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

26.13

21.32

12.35

24.56

