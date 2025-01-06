Hawa Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.01
0.86
1.48
1.23
Depreciation
-0.83
-0.85
-0.9
-0.76
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.01
-0.5
-0.52
Working capital
3.13
2.18
-2.6
3.83
Other operating items
Operating
3.09
2.17
-2.52
3.77
Capital expenditure
-0.3
-0.33
1.98
1.93
Free cash flow
2.79
1.84
-0.54
5.7
Equity raised
20.72
18.44
15.81
14.4
Investing
0
-0.05
0.2
0
Financing
2.62
1.09
-3.11
4.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
26.13
21.32
12.35
24.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.