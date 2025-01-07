iifl-logo-icon 1
Hawa Engineers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

226.8
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

48.1

47.19

55.18

49.67

yoy growth (%)

1.93

-14.48

11.1

16.16

Raw materials

-31.01

-28.79

-39.12

-35.85

As % of sales

64.47

61

70.89

72.19

Employee costs

-2.28

-2.3

-1.9

-1.63

As % of sales

4.74

4.88

3.45

3.29

Other costs

-11.96

-13.4

-10.8

-9.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.87

28.4

19.57

18.49

Operating profit

2.83

2.69

3.35

2.99

OPM

5.9

5.7

6.07

6.02

Depreciation

-0.83

-0.85

-0.9

-0.76

Interest expense

-1.36

-1.29

-1.29

-1.27

Other income

0.37

0.32

0.32

0.28

Profit before tax

1.01

0.86

1.48

1.23

Taxes

-0.21

-0.01

-0.5

-0.52

Tax rate

-21.3

-1.93

-34.25

-42.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.79

0.84

0.97

0.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.79

0.84

0.97

0.7

yoy growth (%)

-5.77

-13.32

38.29

4.32

NPM

1.65

1.79

1.77

1.42

