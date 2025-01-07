Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
48.1
47.19
55.18
49.67
yoy growth (%)
1.93
-14.48
11.1
16.16
Raw materials
-31.01
-28.79
-39.12
-35.85
As % of sales
64.47
61
70.89
72.19
Employee costs
-2.28
-2.3
-1.9
-1.63
As % of sales
4.74
4.88
3.45
3.29
Other costs
-11.96
-13.4
-10.8
-9.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.87
28.4
19.57
18.49
Operating profit
2.83
2.69
3.35
2.99
OPM
5.9
5.7
6.07
6.02
Depreciation
-0.83
-0.85
-0.9
-0.76
Interest expense
-1.36
-1.29
-1.29
-1.27
Other income
0.37
0.32
0.32
0.28
Profit before tax
1.01
0.86
1.48
1.23
Taxes
-0.21
-0.01
-0.5
-0.52
Tax rate
-21.3
-1.93
-34.25
-42.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.79
0.84
0.97
0.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.79
0.84
0.97
0.7
yoy growth (%)
-5.77
-13.32
38.29
4.32
NPM
1.65
1.79
1.77
1.42
