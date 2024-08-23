To, The Members,

Hawa Engineers Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Thirty Annual Report together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the Year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:

Particulars Year Ended 31/03/2024 Year Ended 31/03/2023 Revenue from Operations 1,19,64,08,059 1,01,95,97,319 Other Income 43,96,421 45,75,909 Profit/loss before Depreciation, Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense 6,04,52,928 442,00,723 Impairment Depreciation/Less: 81,44,938 84,95,913 Profit /loss before Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax 5,23,07,990 357,04,810 Expense Less: Finance Costs 2,96,70,916 2,31,67,696 Profit /loss before Exceptional items and Tax Expense 2,26,37,074 1,25,37,114 Add/(less): Exceptional items 0 0 Profit /loss before Tax Expense 2,26,37,074 1,25,37,114 Less: Tax Expense (Current & Deferred) 46,45,783 55,52,915 Profit /loss for the year (1) 1,79,91,291 69,84,199 Total Comprehensive Income/loss (2) 0 0 Total (1+2) 1,79,91,291 69,84,199 Balance carried forward 146983094 12,89,91,803 OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW:

During the Year under review, the total revenue from operations (gross) of your Company stood at Rs. 1,19,64,08,059 as against Rs. 1,01,95,97,319 for FY 2022-23. However, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were Rs. 5,23,07,990 registering a growth as against Rs. 357,04,810 , in 2022-23. Profit after tax (PAT) for the year was Rs. 1,79,91,291 over the PAT of Rs. 69,84,199 in 2022-23. The movement of finished products from factory, arrangement of raw materials etc. was satisfactory in comparison to previous financial year. The staff and workers put their sincere effort in the operation of the plant and achieving efficiency in the production level.

Your Directors have taken appropriate remedial action to mitigate the adverse circumstances and are hopeful of better performance and results during the current year.

Your Company has taken effective steps to improve its production and sales during the year under review.

AMOUNT, IF ANY, WHICH THE BOARD PROPOSES TO CARRY TO ANY RESERVES:

The Board of Directors of the Company has not transferred any amount to the Reserves for the year under review.

DIVIDEND:

The Company has made the profits during the year, but to conserve the resources, the Directors do not recommend Dividend this year.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There is no change in the nature of the business of the company.

MATERIAL CHANGES BETWEEN THE DATE OF THE BOARD REPORT AND END OF FINANCIAL YEAR:

"There have been no material changes and commitments, which affect the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Report."

SHARE CAPITAL:

The Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 3,52,64,000/- comprising of 35,26,400 shares of Rs. 10/- each. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any equity shares.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

DIN/DPID/ PAN FULL NAME DESIGNATION DATE OF APPOINTMENT 00006879 Mr. Aslam Kagdi Managing Director and CFO 01/06/2000 00006898 Mr. AsadKagdi Jt. Managing Director 26/03/1999 00006940 Mr. Mohammedkhan Pathan Whole Time Director 30/04/2004 06487724 Mr. Anwarahmed Mohammed Javid Independent Director 15/02/2013 Daruwala 06967822 Mrs. Sabana Amjad Rehmani Independent Woman Director 30/09/2014 09671908 Mr. Abdul Motibhai Desai Independent Director 12/08/2022 09671800 Mr. Johebhasan Aabidbhai Kureshi Independent Director 12/08/2022 10746420 Mrs. Kehkashan Shadab Belim Independent Director 23/08/2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) Mr. Asad Kagdi (DIN: 00006898) Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing AGM and being eligible offers himself for reappointment.

All the directors of the Company have confirmed that they are not disqualified from being appointed as directors in terms of section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Board of Directors has:

1. Appointed Mrs. Kehkashan Shadab Belim (DIN: 10746420) as an Independent Director, effective August 23, 2024 for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years up to August 22, 2029; Mr. Aslam Kagdi, Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Shital Dalavadi, Company Secretary were Key Managerial Personnel on 31st March, 2024.

A STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS UNDER SUB-SECTION (6) OF SECTION 149:

The Company has received Declaration from Mr. Anwarahmed Mohammed Javid Daruwala, Mrs. Sabana Amjad Rehmani, Mr. Abdul Motibhai Desai and Mr. Johebhasan Aabidbhai Kureshi Independent Directors of the Company that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed under Sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Reg. 25 (8) & (9) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘the Listing Regulations).

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

The Board met Five times during the Financial Year on 29th May, 2023, 14th August, 2023, 30th September, 2023, 10th November, 2023 and 13th February, 2024 the details of which are mentioned below the intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed under Companies Act, 2013.

MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Companys Independent Directors met once during the financial year 2023-24. Such meeting was conducted to enable the Independent Directors to discuss matters pertaining to the Companys affairs and put forth their views.

DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee consists of the following members:

1. Mrs. Kehkashan Shadab Belim, Chairman

2. Mr. Asad Kagdi, Member

3. Mr. Johebhasan Aabidbhai Kureshi, Member

No. of Meeting of Audit Committee held during the year : 5

The Audit Committee met Five times during the financial year on 29th May, 2023, 14 th August, 2023, 30th September, 2023, 10th November, 2023 and 13th February, 2024.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

The Current Policy is to have an appropriate mix of Executive and Independent Directors to maintain the independence of the Board, and separate its functions of Governance and Management. As on 31 st March, 2024, the Board consists of 7 Directors, 3 of whom are Executive, Managing Director or Whole-time Directors, and 4 are Non-Executive Independent Directors. The Board periodically evaluates the need for change in its composition and size.

The policy of the Company on Directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, adopted by Board, is available on Company website: www. hawaengltd.com.

FORMAL EVALUATION OF THE PERFORMANCE OF THE BOARD, COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD AND

INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of 134(3)(p) the Companies Act, 2013 the Board has carried out the annual evaluation of the performance of the Board, its Committees and of individual directors has been made. The Board adopted a formal mechanism for evaluating its performance and as well as that of its Committees and individual Directors, including the Chairman of the Board. The exercise was carried out through a structured evaluation process covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as composition of the Board & committees, experience &competencies, performance of specific duties & obligations, contribution at the meetings and otherwise, independent judgment, governance issues etc.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The ratio of remuneration of each Director to the median employees remuneration and other details in terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are annexed to this Report as Annexure-I. The details as required under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel), 2014 there is no employee (except Managing Director, CFO, CEO and CS) in the Company employed throughout the financial year who has salary above Rs. 1 Crore 2 lacs per annum or employed in part of the financial year with average salary above Rs. 8.5 lacs per month.

The statement containing particulars of employees as required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 will be provided upon request. In terms of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Report and Accounts are being sent to the Members and others entitled thereto, excluding the information on employeesparticulars which is available for inspection by the members at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours on working days of the Company. If any member is interested in obtaining a copy thereof, such Member may write to the Company Secretary in this regard.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(5)(viii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 re-emphasizes the need for an effective Internal Financial Control system in the Company which should be adequate and shall operate effectively. The Company has devised proper system of internal financial control which is commensurate with size and nature of Business.

FRAUDS REPORTED BY THE AUDITOR:

During the Year under review, no frauds were reported by the Auditors (Statutory Auditor, Secretarial Auditor) to the Audit Committee/ Board.

SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES:

No disclosure under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under, is required by the Company as there is no Subsidiary, Associate or Joint Venture Company.

DEPOSITS:

Pursuant to Section 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rule, 2014, the Company has not accepted or renewed any Public Deposits during the year.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Loans, Guarantees and investments covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 forms part of the notes to the financial statements provided in this Annual Report.

CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large.Accordingly disclosure to be provided in AOC-2 is not enclosed.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and framed Rules thereunder provides that certain Companies are required to spend 2% of its average net profit during 3 preceding years on CSR activities. It also provides formation of CSR committee of the Board. of spending the amount. The company is not covered under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder for the financial year under report. CSR at the time of applicability, of section 135 of the Act. Hence CSR report is no required to be annexed.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO: A) CONSERVATION OF ENGERGY: i. Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy:

Though the company is not a power intensive unit, it has always emphasized the importance of energy conservation at each stage of operation and is in the process of implementing all possible measures of minimizing power consumption.

ii. Steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternative sources of energy:

Not Applicable iii. Capital Investment on energy conservation equipments:

Not Applicable

B) TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION: i. Efforts made towards Technology Absorption:

Our Company has successfully introduced the Investment Casting Process in steel and Stainless steel of various grades in the manufacturing of Valves. The companys products have been modernized to confirm to international standards of API, BS and DIN. ii. the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution:

Not Applicable iii. in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year):

Not Applicable iv. the expenditure incurred on Research and Development:

Not Applicable

C) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGOING:

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Foreign Exchange Earned 2,78,40,515/- 2,40,98,203/- Foreign Exchange Out go 14,59,821/- 14,04,130/-

RISK MANAGEMENT:

Apart from normal business risk, no major risk is foreseen that in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the Company. During the Year, the Board has decided that Audit Committee shall identify risk, assess, monitor, review and report the risk engaged in the business and shall also carry out the role of Risk Management.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and overseas through the Committee, the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and other Directors. The Company has also provided adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Company has also provided direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of employees and the Company. The board has approved a policy for vigil mechanism which has been hosted on the website of the Company at www.hawaengltd.com.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

Pursuant to the provision of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, M/s N.M. PATHAK & CO. Chartered Accountants, having ICAI Firm Registration No.107786W as the Statutory Auditor of the Company to hold office for a period of 5 (Five) Consecutive Years, effective from the conclusion of 27thAnnual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 32nd Annual General Meeting to be held in the calendar year 2025.

In accordance with the Companies Amendment Act, 2017, enforced on 7th May, 2018 by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the appointment of Statutory Auditors is not required to be ratified at every Annual

General Meeting.

The Auditors Report annexed to the financial statements for the year under review does not contain any qualifications.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

The Board has appointed M/s Chirag Shah& Associates, Practising Company Secretary, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure II to this Report. One qualification is raised by the Secretarial Auditor in his Secretarial Audit Report for the year under review and the reply of the same is mentioned below in this Directors report.

INTERNAL AUDITORS:

M/s JaykishanDarji & Co., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad have been re-appointed as Internal Auditor of the Company in terms of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, from Financial Year 2023-24 by the Board of Directors, upon recommendation of the Audit Committee.

EXPLANATIONS OR COMMENTS BY BOARD ON EVERY QUALIFICATION, RESERVATION OR ADVERSE REMARK OR DISCLAIMER MADE:

(i) by the auditor in his report; There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer in audit report issued by the auditors of the Company.

(ii) By the company secretary in practice in his secretarial audit report; Following qualification raised by the Secretarial Auditor in his Secretarial Audit Report: Company has not complied with the provision of Regulation 31 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India and Disclosures and Requirement) Regulation 2015. (Listing Reply of Director for above qualification raised by secretarial auditor: Company is in process to make necessary compliance and company has informed the all the promoters to dematerialized its all promoter shareholding pursuant to Regulation 31 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015.

Reply of Director for above qualification raised by secretarial auditor:

Company is in process to make necessary compliance and company has informed the all the promoters to dematerialized its all promoter shareholding pursuant to Regulation 31 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

Your Company is in compliance with the provisions of the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India in terms of the Companies Act, 2013.

ANNUAL RETURN

As required under Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at www.hawaengltd.com.

HUMAN RESOURCE:

The company has continued to maintain harmonious and cordial relations with its officers, supervisors and workers enabling the Company to maintain the pace of growth. Training is imparted to employees at all levels and covers both technical and behavioral aspects.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) read with Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of

Directors, state that: a. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act have been followed and there were no material departures from the same; b. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; c. the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d. the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern basis; e. the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal finance controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and f. the Directors have devised proper systems devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of the performance of the Board, its committees and of individual directors has been made pursuant to the requirements of the Act and the Listing Regulations.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME:

The Company undertook various steps to make the Independent Directors have full understanding about the Company. The details of such familiarisation programmes have been disclosed on the Companys website: www.hawaengltd.com.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

In January 2015, SEBI notified the SEBI (Prohibition of insider trading) Regulations, 2015 which came into effect from May 15, 2015. Pursuant thereto, the Company has formulated and adopted a new Code for Prevention of Insider Trading.

Your Company has adopted a Code of Conduct ("Code") to regulate, monitor and report trading in Companys shares by Companys designated persons and their immediate relatives as per the requirements under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Code, inter alia, lays down the procedures to be followed by designated persons while trading/ dealing in Companys shares and sharing Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("UPSI"). The Code covers Companys obligation to maintain a digital database, mechanism for prevention of insider trading and handling of UPSI, and the process to familiarize with the sensitivity of UPSI. Further, it also includes code for practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information which has been made available on the Companys website and link for the same is www.hawaengltd.com The employees are required to undergo a mandatory training/ certification on this Code to sensitize themselves and strengthen their awareness.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As provided under Regulation 15(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the compliance with Corporate Governance as specified in Regulation 17, 17A, 18, 19, 20, 21,22, 23, 24, 24A, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C , D and E of Schedule V are not applicable to the Company as paid up share capital not exceeding rupees ten crore and net worth not exceeding rupees twenty five crore, as on the last day of the previous financial year.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

In accordance with the SEBI(Listing Obligation and Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report are annexed to this Report as Annexure-III.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT:

Pursuant to section 134 (3) (n) of the Companies Act, 2013 & under regulation 21 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, At present the company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the company.

DISCLOSURES:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

2. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

3. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

4. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

5. There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year 2020-21 and the date of this Report.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

The Company has maintained cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 as the said provision is applicable to Company.

DISCLOSURE AS PER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

Your Company has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at the workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules made there under. Your Company has constituted an Internal Complaints Committee across its commercial offices and Manufacturing sites.

There were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Insurance

Your Company has taken appropriate insurance for all assets against foreseeable perils.

CYBER SECURITY

In view of increased cyberattack scenarios, the cyber security maturity is reviewed periodically and the processes, technology controls are being enhanced in-line with the threat scenarios. Your Companys technology environment is enabled with real time security monitoring with requisite controls at various layers starting from end user machines to network, application and the data.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The Directors wish to convey their gratitude and appreciation to all of the Companys employees for their tremendous personal efforts as well as their collective dedication and contribution to the Companys performance.The Directors would also like to thank the employee unions, shareholders, customers, dealers, suppliers, bankers, government and all other business associates for their continued support extended to the Company and the Management.