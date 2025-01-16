iifl-logo-icon 1
Hawa Engineers Ltd Board Meeting

208
(-3.28%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Hawa Engineers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Jan 20259 Jan 2025
Hawa Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter/nine months ended 31st December 2024. 2. To consider any other business with permission of the Chair.
Board Meeting8 Oct 20241 Oct 2024
Hawa Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting Outcome of Board meeting held on 8th October, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/10/2024)
Board Meeting23 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting19 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
Hawa Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider any other business with permission of the Chair. Un-Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
Hawa Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider any other business with permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on 27th May, 2024 at Plot No. 129, Narol Road, Near Kashiram Textile Mill, Ahmedabad - 382405 and in that meeting of the Board of Directors, amongst other matters, the following businesses have approved. 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Outcome of Board meeting Intimation of Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor, cost auditor and internal auditor for the Financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Hawa Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter/nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. To consider any other business with permission of the Chair. UnAudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter/nine months ended on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

