Hawa Engineers Ltd Company Summary

Hawa Engineers Ltd Summary

Hawa Engineers Limited was incorporated on March 26, 1993. Companys primary business is the design, manufacture and sale of Industrial valves, valve cores and accessories. Valves are used to control or divert the flow of liquids, gases, slurries, dry material or steam in all types of industries. They are used to control or isolate the rate of flow volume, pressure, direction or a combination of these parameters. There are only two known ways of controlling the flow of liquids and gases, and all valves are based on one of the two principles.

