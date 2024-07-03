Hawa Engineers Limited was incorporated on March 26, 1993. Companys primary business is the design, manufacture and sale of Industrial valves, valve cores and accessories. Valves are used to control or divert the flow of liquids, gases, slurries, dry material or steam in all types of industries. They are used to control or isolate the rate of flow volume, pressure, direction or a combination of these parameters. There are only two known ways of controlling the flow of liquids and gases, and all valves are based on one of the two principles.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.