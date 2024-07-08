|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|This is to inform you that the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, 09th August, 2024 at 12:00 Noon through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) pursuant to Circulars issued by MCA and SEBI. Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.