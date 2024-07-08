This is to inform you that the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, 09th August, 2024 at 12:00 Noon through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) pursuant to Circulars issued by MCA and SEBI. Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.07.2024)