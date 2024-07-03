HB Stockholdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
38.62
6.57
17.71
12.81
1.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
38.62
6.57
17.71
12.81
1.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0.01
0
0.18
Total Income
38.63
6.57
17.72
12.81
1.83
Total Expenditure
2.07
1.44
1.22
0.98
4.01
PBIDT
36.56
5.13
16.5
11.83
-2.18
Interest
0.07
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.05
PBDT
36.49
5.11
16.49
11.81
-2.23
Depreciation
0.27
0.19
0.14
0.14
0.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.04
-0.11
1.15
0
0.01
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0.01
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
33.19
5.02
15.2
11.67
-2.48
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
33.19
5.02
15.2
11.67
-2.48
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
33.19
5.02
15.2
11.67
-2.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
46.5
7.03
21.3
16.35
-3.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.14
7.14
7.14
7.14
7.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
94.66
78.08
93.16
92.34
-132.12
PBDTM(%)
94.48
77.77
93.11
92.19
-135.15
PATM(%)
85.93
76.4
85.82
91.1
-150.3
