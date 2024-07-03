iifl-logo-icon 1
HB Stockholdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

112
(-2.14%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

38.62

6.57

17.71

12.81

1.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

38.62

6.57

17.71

12.81

1.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0.01

0

0.18

Total Income

38.63

6.57

17.72

12.81

1.83

Total Expenditure

2.07

1.44

1.22

0.98

4.01

PBIDT

36.56

5.13

16.5

11.83

-2.18

Interest

0.07

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.05

PBDT

36.49

5.11

16.49

11.81

-2.23

Depreciation

0.27

0.19

0.14

0.14

0.25

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.04

-0.11

1.15

0

0.01

Deferred Tax

-0.01

0.01

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

33.19

5.02

15.2

11.67

-2.48

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

33.19

5.02

15.2

11.67

-2.48

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

33.19

5.02

15.2

11.67

-2.48

EPS (Unit Curr.)

46.5

7.03

21.3

16.35

-3.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.14

7.14

7.14

7.14

7.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

94.66

78.08

93.16

92.34

-132.12

PBDTM(%)

94.48

77.77

93.11

92.19

-135.15

PATM(%)

85.93

76.4

85.82

91.1

-150.3

