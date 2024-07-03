Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹127.55
Prev. Close₹121.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.55
Day's High₹127.55
Day's Low₹116.16
52 Week's High₹186.02
52 Week's Low₹73
Book Value₹154.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)82.98
P/E3.63
EPS33.18
Divi. Yield1.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.68
7.68
7.68
7.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
96.58
59.44
62.16
46.49
Net Worth
104.26
67.12
69.84
54.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.84
-9.22
-20.77
1.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
44.36
2.98
17.71
13.19
1.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.36
2.98
17.71
13.19
1.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.01
0.01
0.06
0.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Lalit Bhasin
Independent Director
Gulshan Rai
Independent Director
Harbans Lal
Non Executive Director
Anil Goyal
Independent Director
Asha Mehra
Non Executive Director
Ashish Kapur
Independent Director
Urvija Shah
Independent Director
YASH KUMAR SEHGAL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reema Miglani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
HB Stockholdings Ltd (HBSL), (formerly known as HB Portfolio Leasing (HBPL)) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in July 30, 1985 at Gurugram. The Company is a NBFCs offering a wide range of financial products and services including personal loans, commercial vehicle finance, housing loans, infrastructure finance, gold loans, microfinance, money transfer, insurance, education funding, and customised finance solutions.The Company commenced operations in Aug.95 and undertook activities of leasing and investments in securities. At present, its operations are largely confined to investments, share shoppes, merchant banking and leasing. The company operates from offices located in New Delhi and Bombay. HBSL went public in Dec.94 with 14% unsecured fully convertible debentures of Rs 65 each with one optional detachable tradable warrant for each debenture to meet the capital expenditure for additional infrastructure facilities, repayment of secured loans and to augment long-term resources. HBSL is a SEBI-registered category-I merchant banker. The companys OTCEI membership is being transferred to HB Prima Capital the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.In the year 2000, though the capital market remained volatile, the company with its endeavour for consolidated and restructuring of its investment protfolio managed to remain unaffected of the fluctuations in the stock market. During the year it is expected barring unforeseen circumstances, to perform better and envisage th
The HB Stockholdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹116.26 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HB Stockholdings Ltd is ₹82.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HB Stockholdings Ltd is 3.63 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HB Stockholdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HB Stockholdings Ltd is ₹73 and ₹186.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HB Stockholdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.43%, 3 Years at 19.48%, 1 Year at 64.45%, 6 Month at 11.24%, 3 Month at -10.99% and 1 Month at 20.32%.
