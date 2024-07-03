iifl-logo-icon 1
HB Stockholdings Ltd Share Price

116.26
(-4.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:04:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open: 127.55
  Day's High: 127.55
  52 Wk High: 186.02
  Prev. Close: 121.94
  Day's Low: 116.16
  52 Wk Low: 73
  Turnover (lac): 18.55
  P/E: 3.63
  Face Value: 10
  Book Value: 154.53
  EPS: 33.18
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.): 82.98
  Div. Yield: 1.34
No Records Found

HB Stockholdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

127.55

Prev. Close

121.94

Turnover(Lac.)

18.55

Day's High

127.55

Day's Low

116.16

52 Week's High

186.02

52 Week's Low

73

Book Value

154.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

82.98

P/E

3.63

EPS

33.18

Divi. Yield

1.34

HB Stockholdings Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jul, 2024

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

HB Stockholdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

HB Stockholdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

HB Stockholdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.68

7.68

7.68

7.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

96.58

59.44

62.16

46.49

Net Worth

104.26

67.12

69.84

54.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.84

-9.22

-20.77

1.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

44.36

2.98

17.71

13.19

1.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.36

2.98

17.71

13.19

1.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.01

0.01

0.06

0.19

HB Stockholdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HB Stockholdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Lalit Bhasin

Independent Director

Gulshan Rai

Independent Director

Harbans Lal

Non Executive Director

Anil Goyal

Independent Director

Asha Mehra

Non Executive Director

Ashish Kapur

Independent Director

Urvija Shah

Independent Director

YASH KUMAR SEHGAL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reema Miglani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HB Stockholdings Ltd

Summary

HB Stockholdings Ltd (HBSL), (formerly known as HB Portfolio Leasing (HBPL)) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in July 30, 1985 at Gurugram. The Company is a NBFCs offering a wide range of financial products and services including personal loans, commercial vehicle finance, housing loans, infrastructure finance, gold loans, microfinance, money transfer, insurance, education funding, and customised finance solutions.The Company commenced operations in Aug.95 and undertook activities of leasing and investments in securities. At present, its operations are largely confined to investments, share shoppes, merchant banking and leasing. The company operates from offices located in New Delhi and Bombay. HBSL went public in Dec.94 with 14% unsecured fully convertible debentures of Rs 65 each with one optional detachable tradable warrant for each debenture to meet the capital expenditure for additional infrastructure facilities, repayment of secured loans and to augment long-term resources. HBSL is a SEBI-registered category-I merchant banker. The companys OTCEI membership is being transferred to HB Prima Capital the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.In the year 2000, though the capital market remained volatile, the company with its endeavour for consolidated and restructuring of its investment protfolio managed to remain unaffected of the fluctuations in the stock market. During the year it is expected barring unforeseen circumstances, to perform better and envisage th
Company FAQs

What is the HB Stockholdings Ltd share price today?

The HB Stockholdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹116.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of HB Stockholdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HB Stockholdings Ltd is ₹82.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HB Stockholdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HB Stockholdings Ltd is 3.63 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HB Stockholdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HB Stockholdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HB Stockholdings Ltd is ₹73 and ₹186.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HB Stockholdings Ltd?

HB Stockholdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.43%, 3 Years at 19.48%, 1 Year at 64.45%, 6 Month at 11.24%, 3 Month at -10.99% and 1 Month at 20.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HB Stockholdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HB Stockholdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.22 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 46.78 %

