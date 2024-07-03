HB Stockholdings Ltd Summary

HB Stockholdings Ltd (HBSL), (formerly known as HB Portfolio Leasing (HBPL)) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in July 30, 1985 at Gurugram. The Company is a NBFCs offering a wide range of financial products and services including personal loans, commercial vehicle finance, housing loans, infrastructure finance, gold loans, microfinance, money transfer, insurance, education funding, and customised finance solutions.The Company commenced operations in Aug.95 and undertook activities of leasing and investments in securities. At present, its operations are largely confined to investments, share shoppes, merchant banking and leasing. The company operates from offices located in New Delhi and Bombay. HBSL went public in Dec.94 with 14% unsecured fully convertible debentures of Rs 65 each with one optional detachable tradable warrant for each debenture to meet the capital expenditure for additional infrastructure facilities, repayment of secured loans and to augment long-term resources. HBSL is a SEBI-registered category-I merchant banker. The companys OTCEI membership is being transferred to HB Prima Capital the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.In the year 2000, though the capital market remained volatile, the company with its endeavour for consolidated and restructuring of its investment protfolio managed to remain unaffected of the fluctuations in the stock market. During the year it is expected barring unforeseen circumstances, to perform better and envisage the accumalated losses of the company may be recovered.The Company had a subsidary, HB Prima Capital Limited, which ceased to be a subsidiary Company w. e. f 25th June 2013.The Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), at Chandigarh vide its Order dated 22nd December, 2017 sanctioned the Scheme of Arrangement between HB Stockholdings Limited (HBSL), HB Portfolio Limited (HBPL) and HB Estate Developers Limited (HBEDL) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors, which came into effect on 30th January, 2018 from the Appointed Dates for the Scheme i.e. 01st April, 2015 & 03rd April, 2015 for i) Demerger of HBSL (Demerged Undertaking 1) from HBSL and transfer and vesting of the same into HBPL; ii) Demerger of HBSL(Demerged Undertaking 2) from HBSL and transfer and vesting of the same into HBEDL and iii) Demerger of HBPL (Demerged Undertaking 3) from HBPL and transfer and vesting of the same into HBEDL .