|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|4 Jul 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|BookCloser
|17 Feb 2024
|5 Mar 2024
|11 Mar 2024
|In continuation to the earlier Intimation dated 15th February, 2024, we want to inform you than an Extrordinary General Meetinf of the Shareholders of the Company will be held on Monday, the 11th day of March, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Video Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. Please find enclosed herewith the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting.
