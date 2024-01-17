iifl-logo-icon 1
HB Stockholdings Ltd Book Closer

107.5
(4.40%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:55 PM

HB Stockholdings CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser4 Jul 20243 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Annual General Meeting
BookCloser17 Feb 20245 Mar 202411 Mar 2024
In continuation to the earlier Intimation dated 15th February, 2024, we want to inform you than an Extrordinary General Meetinf of the Shareholders of the Company will be held on Monday, the 11th day of March, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Video Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. Please find enclosed herewith the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting.

