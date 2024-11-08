Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 08th November, 2024 inter-alia, has considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. A copy of above Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors, M/s N.C. Aggarwal & Co. are attached herewith. The Board Meeting commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 1:25P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on today i.e. 21st October, 2024 has considered and approved the followings: 1. In accordance with Communication received from NSE and BSE, the Board of Directors noted that it is only a matter of Interpretation of Law and suggested to seek legal remedy. 2. Availing Trading Limit/ Margin Funding upto Rs. 50 Crores in agrregate from NBFC/Financial Institutions/Banks/Brokerage Houses. Read less..

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

HB STOCKHOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further to our Notice dated 27th June 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of HB Stockholdings Limited (the Company) shall remain closed for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives until 11th August 2024 i.e. 48 hours after the declaration of the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 1. Considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. Took note of the completion of tenure of two of the Independent Directors of the Company viz. Mr. Harbans Lal (DIN: 00076405) and Mr. Gulshan Rai (DIN: 00527181) upon completion of their second term of 5 consecutive years at the closure of business hours on 22nd September, 2024. Accordingly, they will cease to be the Independent Directors of the Company from the closure of business hours on 22nd September, 2024. 3. Considered and approved the re-constitution of the following Committee(s) of the Board of Directors with immediate effect. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 8 May 2024

HB STOCKHOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the last quarter & financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Further to our Notice dated 27th March 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of HB Stockholdings Limited (the Company) shall remain closed for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives until 19th May 2024 i.e. 48 hours after the declaration of the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the last quarter & financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and recommendation of the dividend if any for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 17th May, 2024 has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per equity shares if face value of Rs. 10 each for the Financial Year 2023-24 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Recommended a dividend of Rs.1.50/- per equity share subject to the approval .... Read More.. Pursuant to Reg 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 17th May, 2024 considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Yash Kumar Sehgal (DIN: 03641168) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. 17th May, 2024. 2. Change in designation of Mr. Lalit Bhasin (DIN: 00002114) by virtue of his appointment as Executive Chairman for a period of 5 years w.e.f 17th May, 2024. 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Naresh Khanna as the Manager being the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company for a period of 3 years w.e.f 07th June, 2024. 4. Re-appointment of M/s Marv & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. 5. Re-appointment of Mr. A.N. Kukreja, Proprietor of A.N. Kukreja & Co., Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 204-25 Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 17th May, 2024 has considered and approved the re-appointment of M/s Marv & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 17th May, 2024 has considered and approved the re-appointment of Mr. A.N. Kukreja, (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024