HB Stockholdings Ltd Management Discussions

1) OPERATING RESULTS

During the year under review, the Company?s Total Revenue from operations is Rs. 4436.45 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 297.96 Lakhs in the previous year. The Company incurred total expenses amounted to Rs. 323.31 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 504.75 Lakhs during the previous year. Profit After Tax stood at Rs. 3755.82 Lakhs as against Loss

Rs. 195.84 Lakhs incurred in the previous year.

2) INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

The Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in India have been pivotal in bridging the credit gap for various segments of the economy. These institutions have complemented the traditional banking sector by offering financial services tailored to the unique needs of their clients, leveraging their extensive geographical reach and quick service delivery. Major stock indices such as the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty showed robust gains over the year, reflectingoverall market optimism despite occasional volatility. The BSE Sensex, for instance, started the financial year around 65,000 points and ended around 75,000 points, marking a significant increase.

The total market capitalization of listed companies on Indian stock exchanges increased significantly, indicating strong investor confidence and inflows. This growth was driven by both domestic and foreign institutional investments.

Between FY 2023 and FY 2025, the NBFC sector is expected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13–15% in credit extension. This growth is a testament to the sector?s resilience and reflects its crucial role in supporting India?s economic development by enhancing formal credit penetration among underserved populations*

*‘NBFCs in India; Growth and stability?, KPMG &CII, February, 2024

3) OPPORTUNITY AND THREATS

Throughout FY24, the Indian economy has maintained its stature as the fastest growing country in the world. The growth outlook was frequently revised upwards following better-than-expected quarterly growth numbers during the year.

The transformative shift in India?s financial services landscape over recent years, driven by digital innovations such as neo-banking, digital authentication, the proliferation of the

Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and increased mobile internet usage, has redefined the dynamics of financial services, especially credit. The modularisation of financial services facilitated by these advancements has empowered NBFCs to offer specialised and accessible financial products.

4) FUTURE PROSPECTS AND OUTLOOK

Despite the prevailing global economic challenges, the Indian economy is on a sustained growth and resilient trajectory. The country?s financial infrastructure demonstrates robustness, further reinforced by the continuous improvement in the health of its financial institutions. Although the global economic situation poses potential risks, along with the growing interconnectedness within the domestic financial landscape and the expanding role of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in financial services, the foundational strength of India?s banking sector, characterized by substantial capital reserves, regulatory vigilance, and solid balance sheets, is expected to provide a stable platform.

The future growth of the NBFC sector in India will be shaped by a confluence of factors, including policy support, regulatory oversight, and the continued digitisation of the financial value chain. These elements will collectively contribute to the sector?s ability to support the broader narrative of India?s economic expansion, making NBFCs indispensable to the nation?s growth story.

5) RISKS AND CONCERNS

The Company like any other Company is exposed to specific risks that are particular to its business and the environment within which it operates. The Company is exposed to the market risk (including liquidity risk) and also the factors that are associated with

Capital market, which inter alia includes economic / business cycle, fluctuations in the stock prices in the market, besides the interest rate volatility and credit risk.

Risk Management Policy

The Company has implemented a systematic process to assist in the identification, assessment, treatment and monitoring of risks which provides the necessary tools and resources to management and staff to support the effective management of risks. The Company is primarily engaged in investment in Securities viz. Equity Shares, Preference Shares, Mutual Funds etc. which involves macroeconomic risks, investee company specific risks, market wide liquidity risks and execution risks relating to the

Company / its intermediaries.

(a) The macroeconomic specificrisks are covered by risks, investee company investment decisions based on third party research and internal assessment. (b) Market wide risks are assessed and managed by investment timing decisions. (c) The execution risk is managed by dealing with reputed intermediaries and through own back-office discipline re accounting and follow up of trades.

(d) All investment decisions are made after distinguishing among alternative courses of action with identification of expected risks.

The Company also faces credit default risks, concentration risk and industry specific risk while making Inter corporate loans to other body corporate. The Company performs the credit check on the prospective borrower considering various factors relating to the loan such as loan purpose, credit rating, and loan-to-value ratio and estimates the effect on yield (credit spread). The Company mitigates the concentration risk, industry specific risks by diversifying the borrower pool relating to different industries. The Company periodically monitors and reviews the financial condition, credit rating, debt to equity ratio to minimize the credit default risks associated with the borrowers. The Company has established Internal Financial Control Systems to provide reasonable assurance regarding safeguarding of assets, maintenance of proper accounting records and the reliability of financial reporting.

The Company controls the operational risks associated with its business activities by way of prescribing / amending processes, imposing controls and defining roles and responsibilities. The Company assesses the effectiveness of its risk management plan through structured continuous improvement processes to ensure risks and controls are continually monitored and reviewed.

6) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has put in place an effective internal control system to synchronise its business processes, operations, financial reporting, fraud control, and compliance with extant regulatory guidelines and compliance parameters. Strict internal control and systems are devised as a depiction of the principles of the highest standards of governance. The Company ensures that a standard and effective internal control framework operates throughout the organisation, providing assurance about safekeeping of the assets and execution of transactions as per the authorisation in compliance with the internal control policies of the Company.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy & effectiveness of the internal control system at periodic intervals in close coordination with the Internal Auditors. Internal Audits are also carried out to review the adequacy of the internal control systems, compliance with policies and procedures.

7) FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Share Capital: The Company?s Issued and Subscribed Share Capital consists of Equity Share Capital only. The Paid-up Share Capital of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 stood at Rs. 7,13,76,650/- comprising of 7137665 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. b) Financial Assets and Non-Financial Assets: The Financial Assets and Non-Financial Assets for the year under review stood at Rs. 10806.13 Lakhs and Rs. 263.33 Lakhs respectively as against Rs. 6673.38 Lakhs and Rs. 247.94 Lakhs for the previous year. c) Financial Liabilities and Non-Financial Liabilities: During the year under review, the Financial Liabilities and Non-Financial Liabilities stood at Rs. 141.19 Lakhs and Rs. 502.32 Lakhs respectively as against Rs. 97.30 Lakhs and Rs. 111.76 Lakhs during the previous year. d) Key Financial Ratios- Sector Specific (Standalone):

Ratio Numerator Denominator 31st March, 2024 31st March, 2023 % Variance Reasons for change in ratio by more than 25% as compared to the previous year Capital to risk- weighted assets ratio (CRAR) Tier I Capital + Tier II Capital Total risk weighted assets 111.38% 113.05% -1.48% NA Tier I CRAR Tier I Capital Total risk weighted assets 111.31% 112.96% -1.46% NA Tier II CRAR Tier II Capital Total risk weighted assets 0.06% 0.09% -28.97% Change in ratio, due to decrease in Tier II capital Liquidity NA NA NA NA NA NA Coverage Ratio* Return on Net Worth Net profit before Tax Total Shareholder Equity 36.30 -2.99 -1314.05 Increase in Net Profit in the Current year

* The Company is a Non Deposit taking/accepting Non-Banking Finance Company and asset size of the Company is less than Rs. 100 crore, so Liquidity Coverage ratio is not applicable to the Company.

8) HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company has adequate human resources which is commensurate with the current volume of activity and is reviewed by the management periodically and the Company would induct competent personnel on increase / expansion of the activity.

9) CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this "Management?s Discussion and Analysis" describing the Company?s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company?s operations include interest rates and changes in the Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments and other factors such as litigation etc.