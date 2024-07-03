iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF Share Price

37.48
(0.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:44:51 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open37.44
  • Day's High38.4
  • 52 Wk High44.4
  • Prev. Close37.24
  • Day's Low36.51
  • 52 Wk Low 30.08
  • Turnover (lac)8.09
  • P/E0
  • Face Value23.86
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.42
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF KEY RATIOS

Sector

ETF

Open

37.44

Prev. Close

37.24

Turnover(Lac.)

8.09

Day's High

38.4

Day's Low

36.51

52 Week's High

44.4

52 Week's Low

30.08

Book Value

0

Face Value

23.86

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.42

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF Corporate Action

No Record Found

HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:05 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
No Record Found

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF share price today?

The HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹37.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF is ₹9.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF?

The PE and PB ratios of HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF is 0 and 1.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF is ₹30.08 and ₹44.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF?

HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 21.38%, 6 Month at 1.55%, 3 Month at -2.49% and 1 Month at 1.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF?

The shareholding pattern of HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.