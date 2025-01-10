Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.44
7.68
2
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.42
15.68
11.15
7.11
Net Worth
54.86
23.36
13.15
10.36
Minority Interest
Debt
6.75
7.12
9.74
14.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.3
0.41
0.1
0
Total Liabilities
61.91
30.89
22.99
24.84
Fixed Assets
17.66
13.15
11.57
10.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.93
0.36
0.82
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.24
0.11
0.2
0
Networking Capital
25.91
8.81
4.57
11.4
Inventories
21.05
14.81
12.84
14.84
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.74
17.2
15.66
4.27
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.08
10.73
7.66
7.75
Sundry Creditors
-24.61
-24.19
-22.8
-11.62
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.35
-9.73
-8.79
-3.84
Cash
13.17
8.46
5.83
2.44
Total Assets
61.91
30.9
22.99
24.84
