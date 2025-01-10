iifl-logo-icon 1
Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

122.25
(-2.63%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.44

7.68

2

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

44.42

15.68

11.15

7.11

Net Worth

54.86

23.36

13.15

10.36

Minority Interest

Debt

6.75

7.12

9.74

14.48

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.3

0.41

0.1

0

Total Liabilities

61.91

30.89

22.99

24.84

Fixed Assets

17.66

13.15

11.57

10.99

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.93

0.36

0.82

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.24

0.11

0.2

0

Networking Capital

25.91

8.81

4.57

11.4

Inventories

21.05

14.81

12.84

14.84

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

21.74

17.2

15.66

4.27

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

18.08

10.73

7.66

7.75

Sundry Creditors

-24.61

-24.19

-22.8

-11.62

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-10.35

-9.73

-8.79

-3.84

Cash

13.17

8.46

5.83

2.44

Total Assets

61.91

30.9

22.99

24.84

