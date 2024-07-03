Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹127.5
Prev. Close₹126.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.56
Day's High₹129.4
Day's Low₹120.1
52 Week's High₹224.9
52 Week's Low₹115
Book Value₹52.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)128.41
P/E13.44
EPS9.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.44
7.68
2
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.42
15.68
11.15
7.11
Net Worth
54.86
23.36
13.15
10.36
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
HANSKUMAR SHAMJI SHAH
Whole-time Director
HEMANT PRAFUL SHAH
Whole Time Director & CFO
HANS KAUSHIK KUMAR SHAH
Director
Nehal Babu Kareliya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Meenal Ajmera
Additional Director
Kshama Dharnidharka
Additional Director
Ketan Chandrakant Dave
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as Hemant Surgical Industries Private Limited dated March 27, 1989, by ROC, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of Company was changed to Hemant Surgical Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 22, 1994 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company manufacture, import, assemble and market a comprehensive portfolio of medical equipments and disposables. Its product offerings cover a wide spectrum of equipments and disposables required for Renal Care, Cardiovascular Disease, Respiratory Disease, Critical Care and Radiology and Surgical disposables. In addition, the Company is providing services for maintenance and in running of dialysis centres.The Company started its operations in 1993 with importing and marketing of medical disposables like meditapes, all over India from JMS Co Ltd. Japan. Later in year 1999, it started the operations by expanding manufacturing plant at Achhad, Maharashtra and is currently manufacturing products like Dialysis solution (liquid and Powder) used in dialysis, Hot and Cold Sterilant used for cleaning dialyzer, Purified water used in rinsing and cleaning of dialysis machines and sanitizer. Assembly Unit II situated at Atgaon is used in various medical devices like Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrator, Air Mattress, Digital Thermometer, Pulse Oximeters, ECG Electrodes, Dialyzer which are sold u
The Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹123 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd is ₹128.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd is 13.44 and 2.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd is ₹115 and ₹224.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -28.13%, 6 Month at -12.13%, 3 Month at -14.22% and 1 Month at -1.98%.
