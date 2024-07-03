iifl-logo-icon 1
Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd Share Price

123
(-2.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open127.5
  • Day's High129.4
  • 52 Wk High224.9
  • Prev. Close126.1
  • Day's Low120.1
  • 52 Wk Low 115
  • Turnover (lac)26.56
  • P/E13.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value52.54
  • EPS9.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)128.41
  • Div. Yield0
Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

127.5

Prev. Close

126.1

Turnover(Lac.)

26.56

Day's High

129.4

Day's Low

120.1

52 Week's High

224.9

52 Week's Low

115

Book Value

52.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

128.41

P/E

13.44

EPS

9.38

Divi. Yield

0

Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:50 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.56%

Non-Promoter- 1.13%

Institutions: 1.13%

Non-Institutions: 25.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.44

7.68

2

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

44.42

15.68

11.15

7.11

Net Worth

54.86

23.36

13.15

10.36

Minority Interest

Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

HANSKUMAR SHAMJI SHAH

Whole-time Director

HEMANT PRAFUL SHAH

Whole Time Director & CFO

HANS KAUSHIK KUMAR SHAH

Director

Nehal Babu Kareliya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Meenal Ajmera

Additional Director

Kshama Dharnidharka

Additional Director

Ketan Chandrakant Dave

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd

Summary

Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as Hemant Surgical Industries Private Limited dated March 27, 1989, by ROC, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of Company was changed to Hemant Surgical Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 22, 1994 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company manufacture, import, assemble and market a comprehensive portfolio of medical equipments and disposables. Its product offerings cover a wide spectrum of equipments and disposables required for Renal Care, Cardiovascular Disease, Respiratory Disease, Critical Care and Radiology and Surgical disposables. In addition, the Company is providing services for maintenance and in running of dialysis centres.The Company started its operations in 1993 with importing and marketing of medical disposables like meditapes, all over India from JMS Co Ltd. Japan. Later in year 1999, it started the operations by expanding manufacturing plant at Achhad, Maharashtra and is currently manufacturing products like Dialysis solution (liquid and Powder) used in dialysis, Hot and Cold Sterilant used for cleaning dialyzer, Purified water used in rinsing and cleaning of dialysis machines and sanitizer. Assembly Unit II situated at Atgaon is used in various medical devices like Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrator, Air Mattress, Digital Thermometer, Pulse Oximeters, ECG Electrodes, Dialyzer which are sold u
Company FAQs

What is the Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd share price today?

The Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹123 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd is ₹128.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd is 13.44 and 2.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd is ₹115 and ₹224.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd?

Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -28.13%, 6 Month at -12.13%, 3 Month at -14.22% and 1 Month at -1.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.56 %
Institutions - 1.13 %
Public - 25.30 %

