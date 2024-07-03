Summary

Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as Hemant Surgical Industries Private Limited dated March 27, 1989, by ROC, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of Company was changed to Hemant Surgical Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 22, 1994 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company manufacture, import, assemble and market a comprehensive portfolio of medical equipments and disposables. Its product offerings cover a wide spectrum of equipments and disposables required for Renal Care, Cardiovascular Disease, Respiratory Disease, Critical Care and Radiology and Surgical disposables. In addition, the Company is providing services for maintenance and in running of dialysis centres.The Company started its operations in 1993 with importing and marketing of medical disposables like meditapes, all over India from JMS Co Ltd. Japan. Later in year 1999, it started the operations by expanding manufacturing plant at Achhad, Maharashtra and is currently manufacturing products like Dialysis solution (liquid and Powder) used in dialysis, Hot and Cold Sterilant used for cleaning dialyzer, Purified water used in rinsing and cleaning of dialysis machines and sanitizer. Assembly Unit II situated at Atgaon is used in various medical devices like Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrator, Air Mattress, Digital Thermometer, Pulse Oximeters, ECG Electrodes, Dialyzer which are sold u

