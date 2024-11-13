|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 Dec 2024
|19 Dec 2024
|Noting of cessation of Mr. Sourabh Ajmera due to completion of tenure as Independent Director and Appointment of Mrs. Kshama Dharnidharka as Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Hemant Surgical Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial statement of the Company for the half year ended on September 30 2024. Considered and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on July 23, 2024 has approved the appointment of M/s. K Sorathiya & Co. as Cost Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 24-25.
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Hemant Surgical Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half and Financial year ended on March 31 2024 Hemant Surgical Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the half and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half and Financial year ended on March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
