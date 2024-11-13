Board Meeting 19 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

Noting of cessation of Mr. Sourabh Ajmera due to completion of tenure as Independent Director and Appointment of Mrs. Kshama Dharnidharka as Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Hemant Surgical Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial statement of the Company for the half year ended on September 30 2024. Considered and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on July 23, 2024 has approved the appointment of M/s. K Sorathiya & Co. as Cost Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 24-25.

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 10 May 2024