Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd Board Meeting

134.75
(4.62%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:13:00 AM

Hemant Surgical CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 Dec 202419 Dec 2024
Noting of cessation of Mr. Sourabh Ajmera due to completion of tenure as Independent Director and Appointment of Mrs. Kshama Dharnidharka as Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Hemant Surgical Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial statement of the Company for the half year ended on September 30 2024. Considered and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Board Meeting23 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on July 23, 2024 has approved the appointment of M/s. K Sorathiya & Co. as Cost Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 24-25.
Board Meeting21 May 202410 May 2024
Hemant Surgical Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half and Financial year ended on March 31 2024 Hemant Surgical Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the half and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half and Financial year ended on March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

