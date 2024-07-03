Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd Summary

Hemant Surgical Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Hemant Surgical Industries Private Limited dated March 27, 1989, by ROC, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of Company was changed to Hemant Surgical Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 22, 1994 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Company is in the business of Medical Equipment & Supplies in Mumbai. Its product basket cover a wide spectrum of equipments and disposables required for Renal Care, Cardiovascular Disease, Respiratory Disease, Critical Care and Radiology and Surgical disposables. In addition, the Company is providing services for maintenance and in running of dialysis centres.The Company started its operations in 1993 with importing and marketing of medical disposables like meditapes, all over India from JMS Co Ltd. Japan. Later in year 1999, it started the operations by expanding manufacturing plant at Achhad, Maharashtra for external preparation and Small Volume Parentals. The Company is currently manufacturing products like Dialysis solution (liquid and Powder) used in dialysis, Hot and Cold Sterilant used for cleaning dialyzer, Purified water used in rinsing and cleaning of dialysis machines and sanitizer. Assembly Unit II situated at Atgaon is used in various medical devices like Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrator, Air Mattress, Digital Thermometer, Pulse Oximeters, ECG Electrodes, Dialyzer which are sold under the Brand Name Aero Plus. Assembly Unit III at Bhiwandi is used in products like Intravenous Infusion Set, ECG Machines, Ultrasound Machines, Paramonitor, Ventilator etc. Later, in 2022, the Company got into a distribution agreement with JMS Co. Ltd., Japan for importing and marketing JMS Meditape in India, with JMS Singapore Pte. Ltd. for manufacturing Intravenous Infusion Set. The Company was appointed as sole agent of SWS Hemodialysis Care Co. Ltd. China to sell and do maintenance of SWS-4000A hemodialysis machines in West India. It signed distribution agreement with Hemant Phillipines Inc. for supply in renal care equipment, medical devices and consumables for marketing the same in Philippines, with Zoncare Bio-medical Electronics Co., Ltd for radiology and assembly of critical care products like Ultrasound Machine.The Company issued its securities via Initial Public Offering of 27,60,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 25 Crore in May, 2023.