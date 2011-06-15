Hindoostan Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Sep-2009
Equity Capital
14.78
14.78
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
51.56
52.61
Net Worth
66.34
67.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
66.34
67.39
Fixed Assets
10.55
10.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.3
3.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
25.86
52.61
Inventories
15.68
20.01
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.03
22.24
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.59
19.17
Sundry Creditors
-6.15
-5.3
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.29
-3.51
Cash
10.63
0.89
Total Assets
66.34
67.39
