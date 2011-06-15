Invest wise with Expert advice
|Mar-2011
|Dec-2010
|Sep-2010
|Jun-2010
|Mar-2010
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
52.32%
52.32%
52.27%
52%
51.82%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.08%
0.08%
0.08%
0.08%
0.08%
Non-Institutions
47.58%
47.58%
47.63%
47.9%
48.09%
Total Non-Promoter
47.67%
47.67%
47.72%
47.99%
48.17%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
