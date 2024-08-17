iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindoostan Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd merged Share Price

36.55
(-5.56%)
Jun 15, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Hindoostan Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

39.3

Prev. Close

38.7

Turnover(Lac.)

5.77

Day's High

35.55

Day's Low

38.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

48.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54.02

P/E

8.94

EPS

4.09

Divi. Yield

0

Hindoostan Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd merged Corporate Action

Hindoostan Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd(merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

Hindoostan Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd(merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:41 AM
Mar-2011Dec-2010Sep-2010Jun-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.32%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 47.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindoostan Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Sep-2009

Equity Capital

14.78

14.78

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

51.56

52.61

Net Worth

66.34

67.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Sept-2009

Gross Sales

89.33

35.45

53.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

89.33

35.45

53.09

Other Operating Income

1.15

0.77

1.25

Other Income

1.53

2.03

4.32

View Annually Results

Hindoostan Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindoostan Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Sudhir Thackersey

Vice Chairman

Raoul S Thackersey

Director

Chandrahas K Thackersey

Director

D M Popat

Director

R N Bansal

Director

P B Desai

Executive Director

Abhimanyu J Thackersey

Additional Director

Sujal A Shah

Additional Director

Bhavesh V Panjuani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindoostan Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd merged

Summary

Incorporated in 1882 as The Indian Manufacturing Company, Hindoostan Spinning and Weaving Mills (HSWML) acquired its present name in May 70. The company belongs to the Thackersey group, which also includes the Sirdar Carbonic Gas Company. It is managed by Chairman-cum-Managing director Sudhir K Thackersey. In May 93, it came out with a rights issue to part-finance its expansion programme. The company manufactures cotton and blended yarn, cotton and blended fabrics and processes cloth. HSWML has a wide range of sarees, dress materials, shirtings, sheeting and fabric which are marketed under the brand name Thackersey Fabrics. The company has a sizeable export turnover and mainly exports to Europe and west Asia. It has initiated a 100% EOU at Karad. It has entered into a financial agreement with its wholly-owned subsidiary in the UK, South Central Products, to market its products and those of the other textile mills too. HSWML owns three subsidiaries, Makarand Investments, Satark Investments, and South Central Products. The installed capacity of spindles was installed in 96-97.The Company invested around 20 crores in the mills of Mumbai to improve the product-mix and on marginal expansion at karad and Industrial Development Bank of India has approved this project. In the year 1999, the Karad unit has been debonded due to the introduction of DEPB (Duty Entitlement Pass Book) and hence its fabrics lost its competitiveness in exports and diverted to the local markets. During 1999,
