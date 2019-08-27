iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Wires Ltd Cash Flow Statement

39.75
(-4.90%)
Aug 27, 2019|03:24:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Wires Ltd

Hindustan Wires Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

3.56

2.41

2.24

1.88

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.23

-0.46

-0.46

Tax paid

-0.79

-0.68

0

0

Working capital

1.68

1.65

5.16

1.08

Other operating items

Operating

4.28

3.14

6.94

2.5

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

-0.02

0.14

Free cash flow

4.29

3.15

6.92

2.64

Equity raised

4.67

-9.96

-20.15

-23.55

Investing

1.9

0.46

0.58

0

Financing

1.52

1.52

0

0.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

12.38

-4.82

-12.65

-20

