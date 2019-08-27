Hindustan Wires Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
3.56
2.41
2.24
1.88
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.23
-0.46
-0.46
Tax paid
-0.79
-0.68
0
0
Working capital
1.68
1.65
5.16
1.08
Other operating items
Operating
4.28
3.14
6.94
2.5
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
-0.02
0.14
Free cash flow
4.29
3.15
6.92
2.64
Equity raised
4.67
-9.96
-20.15
-23.55
Investing
1.9
0.46
0.58
0
Financing
1.52
1.52
0
0.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
12.38
-4.82
-12.65
-20
