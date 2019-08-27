iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindustan Wires Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39.75
(-4.90%)
Aug 27, 2019|03:24:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Wires Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

7.12

6.76

6.35

6.67

yoy growth (%)

5.3

6.55

-4.84

16.26

Raw materials

-3

-2.71

-2.46

-2.95

As % of sales

42.14

40.18

38.79

44.31

Employee costs

-1.5

-1.41

-1.23

-1.05

As % of sales

21.08

20.83

19.36

15.79

Other costs

-1.77

-1.5

-1.81

-1.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.84

22.24

28.65

19.17

Operating profit

0.84

1.13

0.83

1.38

OPM

11.92

16.73

13.18

20.7

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.23

-0.46

-0.46

Interest expense

-0.21

-0.14

0

0

Other income

3.1

1.65

1.86

0.97

Profit before tax

3.56

2.41

2.24

1.88

Taxes

-0.79

-0.68

0

0

Tax rate

-22.28

-28.45

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.77

1.73

2.24

1.88

Exceptional items

0

0

3

-0.17

Net profit

2.77

1.73

5.24

1.7

yoy growth (%)

60.23

-66.99

207.54

-574.76

NPM

38.89

25.56

82.52

25.53

Hindustan Wires Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Wires Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.