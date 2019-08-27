Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
7.12
6.76
6.35
6.67
yoy growth (%)
5.3
6.55
-4.84
16.26
Raw materials
-3
-2.71
-2.46
-2.95
As % of sales
42.14
40.18
38.79
44.31
Employee costs
-1.5
-1.41
-1.23
-1.05
As % of sales
21.08
20.83
19.36
15.79
Other costs
-1.77
-1.5
-1.81
-1.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.84
22.24
28.65
19.17
Operating profit
0.84
1.13
0.83
1.38
OPM
11.92
16.73
13.18
20.7
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.23
-0.46
-0.46
Interest expense
-0.21
-0.14
0
0
Other income
3.1
1.65
1.86
0.97
Profit before tax
3.56
2.41
2.24
1.88
Taxes
-0.79
-0.68
0
0
Tax rate
-22.28
-28.45
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.77
1.73
2.24
1.88
Exceptional items
0
0
3
-0.17
Net profit
2.77
1.73
5.24
1.7
yoy growth (%)
60.23
-66.99
207.54
-574.76
NPM
38.89
25.56
82.52
25.53
