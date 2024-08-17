SectorTrading
Open₹42.5
Prev. Close₹41.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹42.5
Day's Low₹39.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹67.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.03
P/E14.2
EPS2.81
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.82
9.82
9.82
9.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.5
51.34
49.15
41.76
Net Worth
66.32
61.16
58.97
51.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
7.12
6.76
6.35
6.67
yoy growth (%)
5.3
6.55
-4.84
16.26
Raw materials
-3
-2.71
-2.46
-2.95
As % of sales
42.14
40.18
38.79
44.31
Employee costs
-1.5
-1.41
-1.23
-1.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
3.56
2.41
2.24
1.88
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.23
-0.46
-0.46
Tax paid
-0.79
-0.68
0
0
Working capital
1.68
1.65
5.16
1.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.3
6.55
-4.84
16.26
Op profit growth
-25
35.27
-39.41
268.26
EBIT growth
47.79
14.16
18.41
79.87
Net profit growth
60.23
-66.99
207.54
-574.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
U S Bhartia
Non Executive Director
G R Goenka
Independent Director
K M Lal
Non Executive Director
Pooja Jhavar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
