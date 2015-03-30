Hiran Orgochem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Profit before tax
-27.75
-7.21
-60.01
-9.09
Depreciation
-0.05
-1.5
-2.77
-2.75
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-12.04
-8.71
-57.42
-12.84
Other operating items
Operating
-39.84
-17.43
-120.2
-24.69
Capital expenditure
-52.84
0
-0.11
-0.78
Free cash flow
-92.68
-17.43
-120.32
-25.48
Equity raised
-266.52
-252.08
-132.05
-113.87
Investing
-4.59
0
-0.1
0
Financing
1.28
-2.05
0.97
-4.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-362.52
-271.56
-251.51
-144.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.