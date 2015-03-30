iifl-logo-icon 1
Hiran Orgochem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.48
(4.35%)
Mar 30, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Profit before tax

-27.75

-7.21

-60.01

-9.09

Depreciation

-0.05

-1.5

-2.77

-2.75

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-12.04

-8.71

-57.42

-12.84

Other operating items

Operating

-39.84

-17.43

-120.2

-24.69

Capital expenditure

-52.84

0

-0.11

-0.78

Free cash flow

-92.68

-17.43

-120.32

-25.48

Equity raised

-266.52

-252.08

-132.05

-113.87

Investing

-4.59

0

-0.1

0

Financing

1.28

-2.05

0.97

-4.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-362.52

-271.56

-251.51

-144.11

