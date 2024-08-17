iifl-logo-icon 1
Hiran Orgochem Ltd Share Price

0.48
(4.35%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Hiran Orgochem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

0.44

Prev. Close

0.46

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

0.48

Day's Low

0.44

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-6.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.74

P/E

5.33

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

Hiran Orgochem Ltd Corporate Action

Hiran Orgochem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hiran Orgochem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:42 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.70%

Non-Promoter- 6.72%

Institutions: 6.71%

Non-Institutions: 59.26%

Custodian: 13.31%

Share Price

Hiran Orgochem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Equity Capital

98.66

98.66

98.66

98.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-161.02

-133.26

-126.04

-66.03

Net Worth

-62.36

-34.6

-27.38

32.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Revenue

0.42

2.64

23.96

38.93

yoy growth (%)

-84.03

-88.96

-38.44

-73.66

Raw materials

-0.42

-2.54

-22.8

-36.84

As % of sales

99.89

96.03

95.16

94.63

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.11

-0.75

-1.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Profit before tax

-27.75

-7.21

-60.01

-9.09

Depreciation

-0.05

-1.5

-2.77

-2.75

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-12.04

-8.71

-57.42

-12.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-84.03

-88.96

-38.44

-73.66

Op profit growth

343.53

-89.01

373.82

-81.71

EBIT growth

294.57

-88.26

733.07

-89.36

Net profit growth

284.66

-87.97

559.82

-89.09

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

0

0.42

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.93

0.81

Hiran Orgochem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hiran Orgochem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

KANTILAL MANGALCHAND HIRAN

Additional Director

DARIYADEVI KANTILAL HIRAN

Director

HIRACHAND NEMICHAND BAFNA

Director

NITINN SATYENDRA GUPTA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hiran Orgochem Ltd

Summary

Hiran Orgochem Ltd., the Mumbai based company, is into manufacture of bulk drugs like Ciprofloxacian, Hydrochloride -USP. The companys plant at Panoli has an installed capacity of 240000 KGS.
