SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹0.44
Prev. Close₹0.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹0.48
Day's Low₹0.44
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-6.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.74
P/E5.33
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Equity Capital
98.66
98.66
98.66
98.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-161.02
-133.26
-126.04
-66.03
Net Worth
-62.36
-34.6
-27.38
32.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Revenue
0.42
2.64
23.96
38.93
yoy growth (%)
-84.03
-88.96
-38.44
-73.66
Raw materials
-0.42
-2.54
-22.8
-36.84
As % of sales
99.89
96.03
95.16
94.63
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.11
-0.75
-1.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Profit before tax
-27.75
-7.21
-60.01
-9.09
Depreciation
-0.05
-1.5
-2.77
-2.75
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-12.04
-8.71
-57.42
-12.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-84.03
-88.96
-38.44
-73.66
Op profit growth
343.53
-89.01
373.82
-81.71
EBIT growth
294.57
-88.26
733.07
-89.36
Net profit growth
284.66
-87.97
559.82
-89.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
0
0.42
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.93
0.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
KANTILAL MANGALCHAND HIRAN
Additional Director
DARIYADEVI KANTILAL HIRAN
Director
HIRACHAND NEMICHAND BAFNA
Director
NITINN SATYENDRA GUPTA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hiran Orgochem Ltd
Summary
Hiran Orgochem Ltd., the Mumbai based company, is into manufacture of bulk drugs like Ciprofloxacian, Hydrochloride -USP. The companys plant at Panoli has an installed capacity of 240000 KGS.
Read More
