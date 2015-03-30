iifl-logo-icon 1
Hiran Orgochem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.48
(4.35%)
Mar 30, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Revenue

0.42

2.64

23.96

38.93

yoy growth (%)

-84.03

-88.96

-38.44

-73.66

Raw materials

-0.42

-2.54

-22.8

-36.84

As % of sales

99.89

96.03

95.16

94.63

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.11

-0.75

-1.57

As % of sales

31.48

4.52

3.15

4.03

Other costs

-28.44

-6.42

-59.07

-12.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6,737.52

243.06

246.46

33.12

Operating profit

-28.58

-6.44

-58.66

-12.38

OPM

-6,768.9

-243.62

-244.78

-31.8

Depreciation

-0.05

-1.5

-2.77

-2.75

Interest expense

0

-0.18

-0.08

-1.9

Other income

0.88

0.92

1.51

7.94

Profit before tax

-27.75

-7.21

-60.01

-9.09

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-27.75

-7.21

-60.01

-9.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-27.75

-7.21

-60.01

-9.09

yoy growth (%)

284.66

-87.97

559.82

-89.09

NPM

-6,573.55

-272.8

-250.38

-23.35

