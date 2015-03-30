Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Revenue
0.42
2.64
23.96
38.93
yoy growth (%)
-84.03
-88.96
-38.44
-73.66
Raw materials
-0.42
-2.54
-22.8
-36.84
As % of sales
99.89
96.03
95.16
94.63
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.11
-0.75
-1.57
As % of sales
31.48
4.52
3.15
4.03
Other costs
-28.44
-6.42
-59.07
-12.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6,737.52
243.06
246.46
33.12
Operating profit
-28.58
-6.44
-58.66
-12.38
OPM
-6,768.9
-243.62
-244.78
-31.8
Depreciation
-0.05
-1.5
-2.77
-2.75
Interest expense
0
-0.18
-0.08
-1.9
Other income
0.88
0.92
1.51
7.94
Profit before tax
-27.75
-7.21
-60.01
-9.09
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-27.75
-7.21
-60.01
-9.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-27.75
-7.21
-60.01
-9.09
yoy growth (%)
284.66
-87.97
559.82
-89.09
NPM
-6,573.55
-272.8
-250.38
-23.35
