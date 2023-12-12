The board in their board meeting held today approved the split of equity shares in the ratio of 1:10. WE HEREBY SUBMIT OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 12TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2023 TO TRANSACT THE BUSINESS AS PER THE AGENDA ANNEXED. It is hereby decided by the management to fix the record date for the purpose of split/sub/division of equity shares i.e Friday, 29th Day of December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.12.2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that HMA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE HMA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD (543929) RECORD DATE 29.12.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 29/12/2023 DR-685/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE0ECP01016 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 29/12/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 15.12.2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - HMA Agro Industries Limited (HMAAGRO) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. December 29, 2023. Symbol HMAAGRO Company Name HMA Agro Industries Limited New ISIN INE0ECP01024 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., December 29, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 26.12.2023) We are enclosing herewith credit confirmation issued by CDSL and NSDL (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.01.2024)