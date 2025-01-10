TO THE MEMBERS OF HOME FIRST FINANCE COMPANY INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Home First Finance Company India Limited (the “Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Pro t and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of a airs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (“SAs”) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matter is the matter that, in our professional judgment, was of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. The matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on the matter. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Impairment of loans Management estimates impairment provision using Expected Credit loss model for the loan exposure as per the Board approved policy which is in line with Ind AS and the Regulations. Measurement of loan impairment involves application of significant judgement by the management. The most significant judgements are: Our audit approach included testing the design, operating effectiveness of internal controls and substantive audit procedures in respect of impairment of loans. In particular, our procedures include: Timely identification and classification of the impaired loans, including classification of assets to stage 1, 2, or 3 using criteria in accordance with Ind AS 109 which also include considering the impact of RBIs regulatory circulars, We examined Board Policy approving methodologies for computationof ECL that address policies, procedures and controls for assessing andmeasuring credit risk on all lending exposures, commensurate with the size, complexity and risk pro le specific to the borrowers. The segmentation of financial assets when their ECL is assessed on a collective basis, We evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of controlsacross the processes relevant to ECL, including the judgements and estimates. Determination of probability of defaults (PD) and loss given defaults (LGD) based on the default history of loans, subsequent recoveries made and other relevant factors. We tested the completeness of loans and advances included in the Expected Credit Loss calculations as of March 31, 2024 by reconciling it with the balances as per loan balance register and loan commitment report as on that date. The relevant disclosures are made in financial statements for ECL including those relating to judgements and estimates by the Management in determination of the ECL. Refer note 1.3 and note 4.1 to the nancial statements. We tested assets in stage 1, 2 and 3 to verify that they were allocated to the appropriate stage. Tested samples to ascertain the completeness and accuracy of the input data used for determining the PD and LGD rates and agreed the data with under- lying books of accounts and records. For samples of exposure, we tested the appropriateness of determining EAD, PD and LGD. For the Stage 3 cases, we tested samples of loans and advances and examined managements estimate of future cash flows, assessed their reasonableness and checked the resultant provision calculations. We assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of disclosures in compliance with the Ind AS 107 in relation to ECL.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

?The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis and Directors Report (the “Reports”) but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

? Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

? In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

? When we read the Other Information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with Governance as required under SA 720 The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company to express an opinion on the financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with Governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with Governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with Governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matter. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations as at the year end which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at the year end for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Refer note 52 to the financial statements.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Refer note 52 to the financial statements.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

As stated in note 18 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Such dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No. 117365W)

G. K. Subramaniam Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 109839 Date: May 8, 2024 (UDIN: 24109839BKFTGA6440)

Report on Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of HOME FIRST FINANCE COMPANY INDIA LIMITED (the “Company”) as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “Guidance Note”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the SAs, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the mainte finance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No. 117365W)

G. K. Subramaniam Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 109839 Date: May 8, 2024 (UDIN: 24109839BKFTGA6440)

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of Property, Plant and Equipment & Intangible Assets.

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of verification of Property, Plant and Equipment, so as to cover all the items once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The Company does not have any immovable properties and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment including Right of Use Assets and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there-under.

(ii) a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising book debts statement led by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.

(iii) During the year, the Company has made investments in, provided security and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, rms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. The Company has not provided any guarantee to any other entity during the year. With respect to such investments, security and loans and advances:

a) The Companys principal business is to give loans, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The investments made, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the loans and advances in the nature of loans, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans (together referred to as “loan assets”), the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Note 1.3 to the Financial Statements explains the Companys accounting policy relating to impairment of financial assets which include loans assets. In accordance with that policy, loan assets with balances as at March 31, 2024, aggregating 1,393.40 million were categorised as credit impaired (“Stage 3”) and 1,013.15 million were categorised as those where the credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition (“Stage 2”). Disclosures in respect of such loans have been provided in Note 4.1 to the Financial Statements. Additionally, out of loans and advances in the nature of loans with balances as at the year-end aggregating 79,719.68 million, where credit risk has not significantly increased since initial recognition (categorised as “Stage 1”), overdues in the repayment interest and/or principal aggregating 1,128.26 million were also identified. In all other cases, the repayment of principal and interest is regular. Having regard to the nature of the Companys business and the volume of information involved, it is not practicable to provide an itemised list of loan assets where delinquencies in the repayment of principal and interest have been identified.

d) The total amount overdue for more than ninety days, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, as at the year-end is 936.78 million. Reasonable steps are being taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest as stated in the applicable Regulations and Loan agreements.

e) The Companys principal business is to give loans, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances during the year in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not advanced loans or made investments in or provided guarantees or security to parties covered by section 185 and section 186 is not applicable to the Company. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and no order in this respect has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunals in regard to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the services rendered by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax (GST), Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) There were no dues referred in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of disputes as at March 31, 2024.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

(ix) According to the information and explana tions given to us, in respect of borrowings:

a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) "In our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained, other than temporary deployment pending application in respect of term loans raised towards the end of the year.

d) On an overall examination of the maturity pro le of financial assets and financial liabilities provided in Note 55 to the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) The Company does not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been led in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report. c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) "__The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a)___In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b)___We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto March 31, 2024.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clauses 3(xvi) a, b and c of the Order is not applicable.

The Group does not have any CIC as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, Asset Liability Maturity (ALM) pattern, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act or special account in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No. 117365W)