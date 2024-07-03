iifl-logo-icon 1
1,061.8
(-0.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:34:59 AM

  • Open1,068.05
  • Day's High1,081.25
  • 52 Wk High1,383.3
  • Prev. Close1,068.05
  • Day's Low1,058.05
  • 52 Wk Low 776.65
  • Turnover (lac)970.51
  • P/E27.97
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value256.66
  • EPS38.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,522.2
  • Div. Yield0.31
Home First Finance Company India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,068.05

Prev. Close

1,068.05

Turnover(Lac.)

970.51

Day's High

1,081.25

Day's Low

1,058.05

52 Week's High

1,383.3

52 Week's Low

776.65

Book Value

256.66

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,522.2

P/E

27.97

EPS

38.17

Divi. Yield

0.31

Home First Finance Company India Ltd Corporate Action

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.4

Record Date: 07 Jun, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Jun, 2024

arrow

Home First Finance Company India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Home First Finance Company India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:55 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.31%

Foreign: 9.31%

Indian: 14.07%

Non-Promoter- 37.99%

Institutions: 37.99%

Non-Institutions: 38.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Home First Finance Company India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.7

17.6

17.53

17.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,103.78

1,799.74

1,556.16

1,363.06

Net Worth

2,121.48

1,817.34

1,573.69

1,380.54

Minority Interest

Home First Finance Company India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Home First Finance Company India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Deepak Satwalekar

Nominee

DIVYA SEHGAL

Nominee

MANINDER SINGH JUNEJA

Nominee

Narendra Ostawal

Managing Director & CEO

Manoj Viswanathan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shreyans Bachhawat

Independent Director

Geeta Dutta Goel

Independent Director

Anuj Srivastava

Independent Director

Sucharita Mukherjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Home First Finance Company India Ltd

Summary

Home First Finance Company India Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Home First Finance Company India Private Limited at Bengaluru, Karnataka on February 3, 2010. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and consequently the name of the Company was changed to Home First Finance Company India Limited on March 14, 2018.The Company is a technology driven affordable housing finance company registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Housing Bank (NHB) that targets first time home buyers in low and middle-income groups. It primarily offers customers housing loans for the purchase or construction of homes. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of lending of housing loans, loans for the purpose of purchasing a commercial property, loan against property and construction finance.The Company serves salaried and self-employed customers. Salaried customers account for 73.1% of its Gross Loan Assets and selfemployed customers account for 25.0% of Gross Loan Assets, as of September 30, 2020. The Company serviced 44,796 active loan accounts, as of September 30, 2020. The Company also offers other types of loans comprising loans against property, developer finance loans and loans for purchase of commercial property, which comprised 5.1%, 1.9% and 0.9% of its Gross Loan Assets, as of September 30, 2020, respectively. As of the same date, 32.8% of its Gross Loan Assets were from customers who were new to c
Company FAQs

What is the Home First Finance Company India Ltd share price today?

The Home First Finance Company India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1061.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Home First Finance Company India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Home First Finance Company India Ltd is ₹9522.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Home First Finance Company India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Home First Finance Company India Ltd is 27.97 and 4.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Home First Finance Company India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Home First Finance Company India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Home First Finance Company India Ltd is ₹776.65 and ₹1383.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Home First Finance Company India Ltd?

Home First Finance Company India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.15%, 3 Years at 10.62%, 1 Year at 11.80%, 6 Month at -4.77%, 3 Month at -9.64% and 1 Month at 1.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Home First Finance Company India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Home First Finance Company India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.38 %
Institutions - 37.99 %
Public - 38.62 %

