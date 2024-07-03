Summary

Home First Finance Company India Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Home First Finance Company India Private Limited at Bengaluru, Karnataka on February 3, 2010. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and consequently the name of the Company was changed to Home First Finance Company India Limited on March 14, 2018.The Company is a technology driven affordable housing finance company registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Housing Bank (NHB) that targets first time home buyers in low and middle-income groups. It primarily offers customers housing loans for the purchase or construction of homes. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of lending of housing loans, loans for the purpose of purchasing a commercial property, loan against property and construction finance.The Company serves salaried and self-employed customers. Salaried customers account for 73.1% of its Gross Loan Assets and selfemployed customers account for 25.0% of Gross Loan Assets, as of September 30, 2020. The Company serviced 44,796 active loan accounts, as of September 30, 2020. The Company also offers other types of loans comprising loans against property, developer finance loans and loans for purchase of commercial property, which comprised 5.1%, 1.9% and 0.9% of its Gross Loan Assets, as of September 30, 2020, respectively. As of the same date, 32.8% of its Gross Loan Assets were from customers who were new to c

