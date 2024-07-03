Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1,068.05
Prev. Close₹1,068.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹970.51
Day's High₹1,081.25
Day's Low₹1,058.05
52 Week's High₹1,383.3
52 Week's Low₹776.65
Book Value₹256.66
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,522.2
P/E27.97
EPS38.17
Divi. Yield0.31
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.7
17.6
17.53
17.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,103.78
1,799.74
1,556.16
1,363.06
Net Worth
2,121.48
1,817.34
1,573.69
1,380.54
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Deepak Satwalekar
Nominee
DIVYA SEHGAL
Nominee
MANINDER SINGH JUNEJA
Nominee
Narendra Ostawal
Managing Director & CEO
Manoj Viswanathan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shreyans Bachhawat
Independent Director
Geeta Dutta Goel
Independent Director
Anuj Srivastava
Independent Director
Sucharita Mukherjee
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Home First Finance Company India Ltd
Summary
Home First Finance Company India Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Home First Finance Company India Private Limited at Bengaluru, Karnataka on February 3, 2010. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and consequently the name of the Company was changed to Home First Finance Company India Limited on March 14, 2018.The Company is a technology driven affordable housing finance company registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Housing Bank (NHB) that targets first time home buyers in low and middle-income groups. It primarily offers customers housing loans for the purchase or construction of homes. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of lending of housing loans, loans for the purpose of purchasing a commercial property, loan against property and construction finance.The Company serves salaried and self-employed customers. Salaried customers account for 73.1% of its Gross Loan Assets and selfemployed customers account for 25.0% of Gross Loan Assets, as of September 30, 2020. The Company serviced 44,796 active loan accounts, as of September 30, 2020. The Company also offers other types of loans comprising loans against property, developer finance loans and loans for purchase of commercial property, which comprised 5.1%, 1.9% and 0.9% of its Gross Loan Assets, as of September 30, 2020, respectively. As of the same date, 32.8% of its Gross Loan Assets were from customers who were new to c
Read More
The Home First Finance Company India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1061.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Home First Finance Company India Ltd is ₹9522.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Home First Finance Company India Ltd is 27.97 and 4.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Home First Finance Company India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Home First Finance Company India Ltd is ₹776.65 and ₹1383.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Home First Finance Company India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.15%, 3 Years at 10.62%, 1 Year at 11.80%, 6 Month at -4.77%, 3 Month at -9.64% and 1 Month at 1.65%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.