AGM 20/06/2024 We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 had,inter alia, approved and recommended a final dividend of INR 3.40 per equity share for FY24, subject to the approval of shareholders at the 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 20, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Presentation by the Managing Director and CEO at the 15th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of the 15th AGM of the Members of the Home First Finance Company India Limited held on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Appointment of M/s B S R & Co. LLP as Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2024)