|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
9.31%
9.33%
9.38%
9.39%
12.03%
Indian
14.07%
14.11%
14.17%
14.2%
18.15%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
37.99%
36.69%
36.93%
36.56%
26.97%
Non-Institutions
38.62%
39.84%
39.5%
39.83%
42.83%
Total Non-Promoter
76.61%
76.54%
76.44%
76.39%
69.8%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
