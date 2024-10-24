iifl-logo-icon 1
Home First Finance Company India Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Home First Finance Company India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Reviewed Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. fund raising by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis in one or more tranches/issues/series as per the business requirement of the Company in accordance with all the applicable laws. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, October 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Home First Finance Company India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Reviewed Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Home First Finance Company India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting - Clarification with regards to intimation letter no. HFFCIL/BSE/NSE/EQ/38/2024-25 dated July 18, 2024, wherein we have submitted the prior intimation with regard to our Board Meeting. Inadvertently, we have mentioned the Board Meeting date as January 25, 2024 instead of July 25, 2024. We request you to kindly take the Board Meeting date as July 25, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Reviewed Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, July 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 20241 May 2024
Home First Finance Company India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; 2. Home First Finance Company India Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2024 for eligible employees subject to the approval of the Shareholders; 3. Recommend final-dividend on equity shares if any to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024; 4. Fund raising by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis in one or more tranches/issues/series as per the business requirement of the Company in accordance with all the applicable laws. The Board has recommended a dividend on equity shares at the rate of Rs. 3.40/- per equity share (i.e. 170% of the face value of Rs. 2/- each) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 and submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 The Board has recommended a dividend on equity shares at the rate of Rs. 3.40/- per equity share (i.e. 170% of the face value of Rs. 2/- each) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. Disclosure under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Change in Directorate Disclosure under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Change in Management Disclosure under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Appointment of Statutory Auditor Disclosure under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Appointment of Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 202411 Jan 2024
Home First Finance Company India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Reviewed Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, January 18, 2024 and submission of Reviewed Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Results - Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the re-appointment of Ms. Harshita Dixit as Head-Internal Audit of the Company with effect from February 01, 2024. Intimation of allotment of Equity shares against exercise of Employee Stock Options under ESOP Schemes of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024)

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.