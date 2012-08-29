HRB Floriculture Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.63
-3.57
-3.52
-3.46
Net Worth
-0.56
-0.5
-0.45
-0.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0.41
0.37
0.35
0.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.15
-0.13
-0.1
-0.12
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.16
-0.16
-0.13
-0.16
Inventories
0
0
0.03
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.15
-0.15
-0.15
-0.15
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
-0.14
-0.14
-0.1
-0.13
