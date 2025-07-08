iifl-logo
HRB Floriculture Ltd Share Price Live

9
(0%)
Aug 29, 2012

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9
  • Day's High9
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low9
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-6.01
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.05
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

HRB Floriculture Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

9

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

9

Day's Low

9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-6.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

HRB Floriculture Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

HRB Floriculture Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

HRB Floriculture Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.49%

Non-Promoter- 58.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

HRB Floriculture Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.07

3.07

3.07

3.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.63

-3.57

-3.52

-3.46

Net Worth

-0.56

-0.5

-0.45

-0.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.67

-0.08

1.46

-0.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

0.18

0.25

0.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.18

0.25

0.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.83

HRB Floriculture Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HRB Floriculture Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Krishnan Kumar Parwal

Non Executive Director

Sunita Parwal

Independent Director

Vimal Jugal Kishore Chandak

Independent Director

Ramesh Kumar Somani

Independent Director

Amit Sharda

Director & CFO

Vinod Upadhyaya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shubhali Khandelwal

Registered Office

A-28 Ram nagar,

Shastri Nagar,

Rajasthan - 302016

Tel: 91-141-2303098

Website: http://www.hrb.co.in

Email: hrbflrltd@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

Shiv Shakti Indust,

Unit No 9 Lower Pare, 7 B J R Boricha Marg,

Mumbai-400011

Tel: 91-022-23016761

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: busicomp@vsnl.com

Summary

Promoted by Hans Raj Parwal, Krishan K Parwal and Vinod K Parwal, HRB Floriculture was incorporated in Feb.95 as a public limited company. The company has taken up a project for cultivating and provi...
Reports by HRB Floriculture Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the HRB Floriculture Ltd share price today?

The HRB Floriculture Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9 today.

What is the Market Cap of HRB Floriculture Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HRB Floriculture Ltd is ₹2.05 Cr. as of 29 Aug ‘12

What is the PE and PB ratio of HRB Floriculture Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HRB Floriculture Ltd is 0 and -1.50 as of 29 Aug ‘12

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HRB Floriculture Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HRB Floriculture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HRB Floriculture Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Aug ‘12

What is the CAGR of HRB Floriculture Ltd?

HRB Floriculture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HRB Floriculture Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HRB Floriculture Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

