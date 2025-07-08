HRB Floriculture Ltd Summary

Promoted by Hans Raj Parwal, Krishan K Parwal and Vinod K Parwal, HRB Floriculture was incorporated in Feb.95 as a public limited company. The company has taken up a project for cultivating and providing fresh fruits, flowers, flowers, oilseeds and vegetables for the domestic market. It has acquired agricultural land at Boraj and Kalwara in Rajasthan. In Mar.96, the company issued 30 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 300 lac to the public, to part-finance its project.