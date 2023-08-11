HRB Floriculture Ltd Management Discussions

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended 31 March,2023, as stipulated under Regulation 34 (2) (e) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, include the following:-

Overview

The Company was involved in production & selling of agricultural produce like gram, guar, ground nut, onion, bajra etc. & trading in securities and has completed 28 years in this business.

The Company has conducted no business activity during the Financial Year 2022-23 and also, the net worth of the Company is in negative.

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis of financial condition and results of operation of the Company describing the Companys objectives, expectations or predictions may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of the future events. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations include changes in government regulations, tax laws, economic developments within the country and such other factors globally.

(A) Industry structure and developments

The Indian agricultural industry suffered severe reversals in recent years. The year 2022-23 has also proved to be a challenging one for Indian Agriculture with the adverse effect of Monsoon resulting in scattered and uneven rains across the country. Our Company is not in the state of working currently as the Company has negative net worth.

The Government has provided for higher allocations to agriculture, which augurs well for the current financial year. Some of the thrust areas identified as growth drivers are irrigation, soil health, pulses and crop insurance. Your Companys vision and business strategy remain strongly in sync with the proposed growth areas.

(B) Opportunities and Outlook

The Board is hopeful of improving in the years to come.

(C) Segment or product-wise Performance

The Company does not conduct any of its business activities during the year under review.

(D) Risks, Concerns & Threat

The after effects of global health pandemic COVID-19 is a new risk factor which has been added to the list. However, the effect of the pandemic can be seen globally and almost every industry has been greatly affected by this. The organisations are working very hard to make their businesses stable at this tough time. Along with this, the Competition among the companies worldwide, lockdown, lockouts etc. are such common constant risk factors which every company has to consider while working for the growth of the Company.

(E) Human Resources

Human Resources are key to the success of H R B. The Company try to attract and recruit new talent into the Company. HRB is an equal opportunity employer. The Company has processes in place to prevent discrimination and harassment, including sexual harassment. Whistle Blower Policy is also in place. Currently, the Company has 02 (two) permanent employees working full-time by contributing in the growth of the Company.

(F) Internal Controls Systems and Adequacy

The Companys internal audit systems and other geared towards ensuring adequate internal controls commensurate with the size and needs of the business, with the objective of efficient conduct of operations through adherence to the Companys policies, identifying areas of improvement, evaluating the reliability of Financial Statements, ensuring compliances with applicable laws and regulations and safeguarding of assets from unauthorized use.

The Internal Audit department monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its Compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures at all locations of the Company. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective actions in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and recommendations along with corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

Moreover, the Company has appointed M/s. C.R. Birla & Co., Chartered Accountants, Jaipur, as its Internal Auditors and they periodically test the efficacy of the prevailing internal control systems and submit their report to the Audit Committee.

(G) Financial and Operational Performance

The financial and operational performance of the Company for the year under review is discussed in detail in the Boards Report.

(H) Material Development in Human Resources / Industrial Relations Front

There can be no substitute for the work-force of the Company. The Company expects to continue to get their unflinching support in future also. During the year under review, industrial relations have generally remained unhealthy and non-harmonious. In other words, the Company has not made changes in the human resource and currently have two permanent full time employees.

(I) Significant changes in Key Financial Ratios

There is no significant change (change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios during the year under review and till the date of making this report.

(J) Changes in Return or Net Worth (K) Cautionary Statement

The statements in the "Management Discussion and Analysis Report" describe your Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations which may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable laws and regulations. The actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied, depending upon the economic and climatic conditions, government policies, taxation and other laws and other incidental factors.