HRB Floriculture Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Aug 29, 2012

HRB Floriculture FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.67

-0.08

1.46

-0.11

Other operating items

Operating

-0.67

-0.08

1.46

-0.11

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.5

0

0.82

Free cash flow

-0.66

0.42

1.46

0.71

Equity raised

-3.31

-2.63

-2.6

-2.07

Investing

0

0

-0.01

0

Financing

0.09

0.2

0

-0.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3.88

-2.01

-1.15

-1.38

