I Power Solutions India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.45
4.45
4.45
4.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.35
-0.19
0.05
0.03
Net Worth
4.1
4.26
4.5
4.48
Minority Interest
Debt
0.25
0.1
0
2.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
4.35
4.36
4.51
7.2
Fixed Assets
4.31
4.32
4.39
7.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
0.03
0.02
0.1
0.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.08
0.04
Debtor Days
70.19
Other Current Assets
0.04
0.03
0.03
0.02
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
0
Cash
0
0.01
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
4.35
4.36
4.51
7.21
