15.13
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:56:00 AM

  • Open15.13
  • Day's High15.13
  • 52 Wk High15.13
  • Prev. Close15.13
  • Day's Low15.13
  • 52 Wk Low 9.79
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.99
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.73
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

I Power Solutions India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

15.13

Prev. Close

15.13

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

15.13

Day's Low

15.13

52 Week's High

15.13

52 Week's Low

9.79

Book Value

8.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.73

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

I Power Solutions India Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

I Power Solutions India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

I Power Solutions India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.67%

Non-Promoter- 38.32%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

I Power Solutions India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.45

4.45

4.45

4.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.35

-0.19

0.05

0.03

Net Worth

4.1

4.26

4.5

4.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.2

0.2

0.15

0.17

yoy growth (%)

-0.9

34.14

-11.24

-29.01

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.05

-0.03

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0

0

0

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.04

0.02

-0.12

-0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.9

34.14

-11.24

-29.01

Op profit growth

37.55

-28.28

-8.31

-16.59

EBIT growth

465.87

-63.93

21.64

-34.36

Net profit growth

493.77

-73.31

34.4

-5.48

No Record Found

I Power Solutions India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT I Power Solutions India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P K Raghukumar

Managing Director

Rajendra Vithal Naniwadekar

Executive Director

V Parandhaman

Independent Director

Punukollu Kodanda Rambabu

Independent Director

Naresh Kumar Bhatt

Independent Director

J Sujata

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by I Power Solutions India Ltd

Summary

iPower Solutions India Limited, incorporated in March, 2015 is one of the pioneers in providing E-business & Internet Solutions in India. The Company offers IT services like Mobile Computing, Web Designing & Development, Web Application Development, E- Commerce Solutions, Domain Registration & Web-Hosting, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). It also offers Training on Software& Hardware, Bio-informatics, e-governance and other IT related job opportunities based training courses and vanavil.com a social networking portal for youngsters.Headquartered at Chennai, iPower has associates in the USA, UK and Germany. Realising the effectiveness of offshore development models, the Company set up its development centre at Chennai, India. They are equipped with all the infrastructure and technical expertise covering various technologies. These include open environment servers and a skill-base that covers the latest software technologies in varied platforms, providing cutting-edge solutions. Dedicated communication links provide connectivity between client locations worldwide. Many clients have benefited from using the facilities at these centres.Its services include web designing and development, skill sets, web hosting, manpower consultants, training and enterprise resource planning (ERP) and social networking. The Company also provides web development and web applications; multimedia, including animations; Linux-based embedded systems; fleet management software; vehicle tracking syste
Company FAQs

What is the I Power Solutions India Ltd share price today?

The I Power Solutions India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of I Power Solutions India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of I Power Solutions India Ltd is ₹6.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of I Power Solutions India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of I Power Solutions India Ltd is 0 and 1.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of I Power Solutions India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a I Power Solutions India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of I Power Solutions India Ltd is ₹9.79 and ₹15.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of I Power Solutions India Ltd?

I Power Solutions India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.25%, 3 Years at 47.76%, 1 Year at 54.55%, 6 Month at 27.46%, 3 Month at 10.20% and 1 Month at 5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of I Power Solutions India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of I Power Solutions India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.68 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.32 %

