SectorIT - Software
Open₹15.13
Prev. Close₹15.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹15.13
Day's Low₹15.13
52 Week's High₹15.13
52 Week's Low₹9.79
Book Value₹8.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.45
4.45
4.45
4.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.35
-0.19
0.05
0.03
Net Worth
4.1
4.26
4.5
4.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.2
0.2
0.15
0.17
yoy growth (%)
-0.9
34.14
-11.24
-29.01
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.05
-0.03
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.04
0.02
-0.12
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.9
34.14
-11.24
-29.01
Op profit growth
37.55
-28.28
-8.31
-16.59
EBIT growth
465.87
-63.93
21.64
-34.36
Net profit growth
493.77
-73.31
34.4
-5.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P K Raghukumar
Managing Director
Rajendra Vithal Naniwadekar
Executive Director
V Parandhaman
Independent Director
Punukollu Kodanda Rambabu
Independent Director
Naresh Kumar Bhatt
Independent Director
J Sujata
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by I Power Solutions India Ltd
Summary
iPower Solutions India Limited, incorporated in March, 2015 is one of the pioneers in providing E-business & Internet Solutions in India. The Company offers IT services like Mobile Computing, Web Designing & Development, Web Application Development, E- Commerce Solutions, Domain Registration & Web-Hosting, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). It also offers Training on Software& Hardware, Bio-informatics, e-governance and other IT related job opportunities based training courses and vanavil.com a social networking portal for youngsters.Headquartered at Chennai, iPower has associates in the USA, UK and Germany. Realising the effectiveness of offshore development models, the Company set up its development centre at Chennai, India. They are equipped with all the infrastructure and technical expertise covering various technologies. These include open environment servers and a skill-base that covers the latest software technologies in varied platforms, providing cutting-edge solutions. Dedicated communication links provide connectivity between client locations worldwide. Many clients have benefited from using the facilities at these centres.Its services include web designing and development, skill sets, web hosting, manpower consultants, training and enterprise resource planning (ERP) and social networking. The Company also provides web development and web applications; multimedia, including animations; Linux-based embedded systems; fleet management software; vehicle tracking syste
The I Power Solutions India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of I Power Solutions India Ltd is ₹6.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of I Power Solutions India Ltd is 0 and 1.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a I Power Solutions India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of I Power Solutions India Ltd is ₹9.79 and ₹15.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
I Power Solutions India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.25%, 3 Years at 47.76%, 1 Year at 54.55%, 6 Month at 27.46%, 3 Month at 10.20% and 1 Month at 5.00%.
